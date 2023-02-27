South Alabama’s Kelsey Thompson, the former Davidson High School standout, was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year the league announced on Monday, the eve of the start of the conference tournament in Pensacola.
Thompson made an immediate impact for the Jaguars in her first season of college basketball. In Sun Belt play she ranked 27th in the league with 11.1 points per game. She averaged 28.8 minutes per game in league action. She finished the year with double-figures in the scoring column 13 times and eclipsed the 20-point mark in five contests. In all games combined, Thompson averaged 10.5 points per game to lead the Jags offensively while also dishing out a team-high 2.3 assists per game. In the final 10 games of the season, Thompson averaged 14.8 points per game and posted seven double-figure games and four 20-point games. During that 10-game stretch she averaged 4.8 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game.
No South Alabama players were named to the All-Sun Belt postseason team other than Thompson's recognition as Freshman of the Year.
Thompson, a 5-foot-10 guard, lettered six years at Davidson. She scored more than 1,500 points in her high school career and averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds as a junior. She was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game and was a finalist as a senior for Class 7A Player of the Year.
Last Friday night, Thompson hit a basket at the buzzer that gave the Jaguars a 60-59 victory over arch rival Troy at the Jags’ Mitchell Center.
South Alabama enters the Sun Belt tournament Tuesday as the No. 13 seed and is set to face No. 12 seed Georgia State in an 11:30 a.m. game at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
