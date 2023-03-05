South Alabama basketball

South Alabama advances to the Sun Belt tournament title game

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama continued its run through the Sun Belt Conference tournament Sunday night. The No. 8-seeded Jaguars never trailed in defeating No. 4 seed James Madison 75-66 at the Pensacola Bay Center in a men’s tournament semifinal. The victory sends the Jags to Monday night’s championship game.

In Monday’s title game, which tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN2, South Alabama will face the winner of Sunday night’s other semifinal between Louisiana and Texas State. The Sun Belt tournament champion receives the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

