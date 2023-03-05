South Alabama continued its run through the Sun Belt Conference tournament Sunday night. The No. 8-seeded Jaguars never trailed in defeating No. 4 seed James Madison 75-66 at the Pensacola Bay Center in a men’s tournament semifinal. The victory sends the Jags to Monday night’s championship game.
In Monday’s title game, which tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN2, South Alabama will face the winner of Sunday night’s other semifinal between Louisiana and Texas State. The Sun Belt tournament champion receives the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The Jags opened the game with a 10-0 run to take a quick advantage of JMU and led by as many as 11 points in the first half at 30-19. They would end the first half with a seven-point advantage, 38-31.
In the second half, James Madison closed its deficit to as few as three points at 42-39 with 16:24 to play but would get no closer. On three different occasions after that the Jags led by as many as 10 points and won the game by nine.
The win puts South Alabama’s overall record at 19-15 on the year.
Isaiah Moore scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in leading the Jags. Owen White had another strong showing from 3-point range, making four of his eight attempts and finishing with 17 points. He also had three rebounds. Greg Parham II added 16 points, with Tyrell Jones offering 10 points and five rebounds. Judah Brown scored eight points and Kevin Samuel, while scoring just four points, pulled down 12 rebounds, 10 on the defensive end of the floor.
South Alabama lost both its regular-season meetings against Louisiana, taking as 79-76 loss at home on Jan. 14 and a 74-64 loss in Lafayette on Feb. 24 in the final game of the regular season. The Jags lost 64-58 to Texas State on Jan. 7 at home but beat the Bobcats 76-67 in San Marcos in Feb. 22.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
