Since walking off the field at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Nov. 18, 2017, Kane Wommack had longed to return. He wanted to erase the memory of that previous visit — a 52-0 Georgia Southern victory over South Alabama when Wommack was the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator — or at least create a better one.
Last Saturday, now as the Jags’ head coach, he got the opportunity. And he got his wish — in an impressive way. South Alabama, which made mistake after mistake after mistake in the first half and found itself trailing 14-0 less than six minutes into its game on the Eagles' home field, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 38-31 victory.
The victory puts the Jags’ overall record at 7-2, the first time the program has won seven games in a season since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) ranks. It was also the first time South Alabama has beaten Georgia Southern in Statesboro and only the second time — both under Wommack — the Jags have topped the Eagles in nine matchups.
“On a personal level, I remember being here six years ago, and I love (former head coach) Joey Jones to death — he gave me an opportunity (as South Alabama’s defensive coordinator) and I didn’t do a good enough job that day, I let him down,” Wommack said following Saturday’s game. “And that has weighed on me. For six years I’ve wanted an opportunity to come back here and play physical football."
Following that loss back in 2017 Jones announced the next day he would step down as South Alabama's head coach at the end of the season. Heading into its game against the Jags that year Georgia Southern hadn't won a game. Wommack would spend the next three seasons at Indiana, the last two as defensive coordinator, before being named South Alabama's head coach following the 2020 season.
“To know from that point, where we were six years ago, to run the ball physically down a team that prides themselves on their physicality — for 40 years this has been a proud, physical football team at Georgia Southern," Wommack said. "And we physically dominated them in the second half and that is a great feeling.”
Leading the way for the Jags was running back La’Damian Webb, who carried the ball 35 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns. A former Alabama Mr. Football winner in high school, Webb scored the game’s final three touchdowns on runs of 5, 5 and 9 yards respectively. He also had a 1-yard scoring run in the second quarter. South Alabama consistently gave him the ball in the second half, especially in the fourth period, and he didn’t have a single run for a loss of yards. Georgia Southern knew he was going to get the ball yet its defense could not stop him.
It was revealed during the game Webb and 30 of his teammates had fallen victim to a flu bug throughout the week, with many players missing several days of practice and some still suffering the effects of the illness on game day.
And yet the Jags pulled together and produced what some have described as the best win in program history.
“Sloppy as all get out and we’ve got some things that we’ve got to clean up,” Wommack said, describing his team’s first-half play. “And we talk about Murphy’s law in our program — anything that can go wrong, will go wrong. From Sunday night on that was this week. We had 31 players that were out with the flu this week, 17 of them were starters, including La’Damian Webb. We got our last player back (defensive back Yam Banks) — he had to fly in this morning on a separate plane just to get here. So to have 31 guys out, the energy and effort of our team, sloppy for sure, but the physicality and the grittiness, that’s winning football right there. We’ll get some of that other stuff cleaned up, but man, just so proud of the fight from these guys in the second half, that was truly an incredible effort.”
On the second play from scrimmage quarterback Carter Bradley had a pass intercepted at the line of scrimmage and returned for a touchdown. Shortly after, Georgia Southern’s offense found its way to the end zone on a 54-yard run and the Jags’ trailed 14-0. It looked as though a repeat of the 2017 game might be in the works. But the Jags got a touchdown on a 10-yard Bradley-to-Jalen Wayne pass to cut the deficit, though early in the third period the Jags found themselves trailing 31-17.
That’s when the momentum switched to South Alabama, which used a strong defensive performance in the final two period — Georgia Southern was held to minus yards rushing in the second half — and the running of Webb to take over the game.
Now the Jags are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which puts them in second place in the West Division race behind Troy, which is 7-2 and 5-1 in the league and needed 23 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 23-17 win at Louisiana on Saturday. Georgia Southern fell to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt in head coach Clay Helton’s first season.
The Jags return to Hancock Whitney Stadium for a 4 p.m. home game against Texas State this Saturday. That game will be followed by a trip to Southern Miss on Nov. 19 and a home game against Old Dominion on Nov. 26.
So what did the Georgia Southern win mean for the program?
“Momentum for our process,” Wommack said. “Again, the reason why we’re here (7-2 record) is because we are relentless in our process and it’s momentum for our process. That’s all it is. This team, we don’t talk about goals, we don’t talk about bowl games, we don’t talk about standings. We talk about being relentless in our process and even when it was really, really hard today we found a way to grit it out, and that is winning football.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
