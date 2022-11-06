USA Football

South Alabama RB La'Damian Webb (3) rushed for 247 yards against Georgia Southern

 Scott Donaldson/ courtesy of USA Athletics

Since walking off the field at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Nov. 18, 2017, Kane Wommack had longed to return. He wanted to erase the memory of that previous visit — a 52-0 Georgia Southern victory over South Alabama when Wommack was the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator — or at least create a better one.

Last Saturday, now as the Jags’ head coach, he got the opportunity. And he got his wish — in an impressive way. South Alabama, which made mistake after mistake after mistake in the first half and found itself trailing 14-0 less than six minutes into its game on the Eagles' home field, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to claim a 38-31 victory.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

