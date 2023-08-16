A lot has changed for South Alabama linebacker Quentin Wilfawn since last season. A year ago he was preparing to start his fifth-year senior season as a starting inside linebacker, a role he filled well until suffering a neck injury in the third game of the year at UCLA.
He would return for the Jaguars’ fourth game, but was sidelined the remainder of the year, which allowed him to claim a redshirt season and return to play in 2023.
He has recovered from the injury and returned to the field, taking part in South Alabama’s preseason drills. He has moved from his inside linebacker position to the wolf linebacking position, allowing him more freedom to rush the passer.
He also has a new position in life, that of husband. He and his longtime girlfriend, Bradyn, exchanged vows this summer.
And while a lot has changed, there is one constant — Wilfawn’s play on the field. The aggressive, 6-foot-1, 248-pounder from Oxford, Miss., remains a big-play contributor to the Jags’ defensive efforts, and the move to outside linebacker is expected to only enhance his impact in the team’s defensive scheme.
“Quentin is doing a tremendous job,” head coach Kane Wommack said. “He’s really taken to this new position as a wolf. It’s such a critical piece for us. I didn’t think that we produced enough out of that position a year ago. I think Q’s got a really good feel and knack for the pass rush. A lot of pass rush comes off of transition and first and second down, and what I mean by that is recognizing this is not a run play, it’s a pass play. He’s got a real good feel for those things already and he has natural pass-rush skills.
“We’re going to be pretty aggressive in how we try to create a little bit more havoc in the backfield than what we did a year ago. We did a tremendous job of stopping the run a year ago, and we did an OK job of creating some havoc in the backfield. We’ve got to do more of those things and I think Q is going to take us in the right direction there.”
For his part, Wilfawn said he likes the move and he’s looking forward to what the Jags’ Swarm D defense can produce this season, especially with a lineup that includes a number of returning starters, including safety Keith Gallmon who missed all of last season with an injury and like Wilfawn is returning this year for his senior season.
“They moved me from inside [linebacker] to wolf, which we knew from spring, I guess, from what little bit of work I could [do],” Wilfawn said, noting his limited participation during spring drills as he recovered from his injury. “Now that I’m full-time and full go it’s been good, getting back in with the team, studying and all that. It’s a new position but I’ve been in the defense for a while so it’s not entirely new. I’m enjoying it. It keeps football fresh. It’s something new instead of the same thing over and over.
“I enjoy it. I’ve always liked to rush the passer, so being on the edge gives you a little more of an opportunity to do that. [You can’t as] much being on the inside and dropping as much. We still drop, but the opportunities will show more pass rush, which I enjoy. And being on the edge, you can use athleticism a little more where on the inside you tend to get trapped more and pinned. I have enjoyed that aspect of it for sure.”
Defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said Wilfawn has moved seamlessly into his new role and he expects it will produce good results.
“He understands, because we’ll drop that guy [in coverage] quite a bit, it’s truly a hybrid position for us,” Batoon said. “The understanding of space and zones and playing in space comes natural for him from his linebacker days. He’s always been a real natural pass rusher. He’s been really nice. Two years ago we used him a bunch on the interior [blitzes]. He has a really good sense of being on the edge and beating half a man. So now to be able to incorporate those things off the edge, I think he’s picking it up really well at this point.”
Wilfawn said his neck feels great though he did have an issue with a recurring leg injury during the summer, but noted it has cleared up as well, and he pronounced himself 100 percent healthy.
He also gives married life a thumbs up.
“I got married this summer in July,” he said. “We’d been dating for a while now and it was time. It’s been good. It lets me know I’ve got someone to go home to every night and I can really focus on what I need to focus on. Everybody calls her B. They call me Q and they call her B.”
Wommack sent his congratulations to the newlyweds as well.
“He got married this summer to an awesome girl in Bradyn,” Wommack said. “I’m so very proud of them in what they are already starting with their lives, so a lot on his plate but a very mature young man.”
