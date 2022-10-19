South Alabama football

South Alabama Head Coach Kane Wommack

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

For the second day in a row, the South Alabama football program received national attention as a member was named to another watch list. Second-year Jaguar head coach Kane Wommack was one of 25 active college football coaches to be selected to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list as announced by the AMH on Tuesday.

The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life- both on and off the field.

