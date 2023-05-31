South Alabama junior distance runner Kirami Yego was named last week the co-Track Performer of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference, announced by the conference.Yego won a pair of events at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, winning both the 5,000- and 10,000-meter races. He won the 5,000 meters with a new meet record time of 13:58.07 — winning the race by over 20 seconds — before claiming gold in the 10,000 meters with a facility record time of 29:18.97.
He was joined on the first team all-conference by Francois Prinsloo, who claimed a gold medal in the men’s discus with a meet record throw of 61.20 meters (200-09.00) in the discus. He also had a fourth-place finish in the hammer and was eighth in the shot put. The duo was joined by second-team selections Dorian Curry and Sebastian Reyneke and third-team selections Teagan Flanagan, Jalen Boyd, Xavier Rogers, Kendal White and Javon Glenn.
