Being a fan of a team that wins a lot of games and contends for championships every year is awesome. But there’s something even better about cheering for a team in the middle of a dynasty.
The sweetest spot for any sports fan is when it’s obvious great things are beginning to happen even if the outside world doesn’t yet recognize the storm of success on the horizon.
That’s where fans of both South Alabama and Troy football currently find themselves.
Both teams are 7-2 this season. If they hadn’t played each other, neither would have lost a game at home.
Troy’s two losses are at top-10 team Ole Miss and at Appalachian State on a freak Hail Mary pass on the day ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Boone, N.C.
Jon Sumrall, in his first year as a head coach, has the Trojans on track to reach the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
If Troy unexpectedly stumbles the rest of the season, South Alabama is poised to earn a spot in the championship game.
Whether that berth happens or not, the Jaguars have already set a school record for wins in a season. A 10-win season and first bowl victory are very much in play during Kane Wommack’s second season as head coach.
South Alabama’s only setbacks are at UCLA on a last-play field goal by the Bruins, and a low-scoring rock fight against Troy.
Sumrall is going big places. So is Wommack. But before they do, they have fans of the Trojans and Jaguars in position to enjoy that rare feeling of knowing your team is on the cusp of something special. In many ways, that position is even more enjoyable than cheering for an established big winner.
The other three Division I teams in the state are in very different situations.
UAB is playing under interim coach Bryant Vincent after the resignation of Bill Clark for health reasons. Vincent’s chances to retain the position dwindle with every loss like the one Saturday to Texas-San Antonio. There is definitely a feeling of uncertainty around the future of the Blazer program.
The turmoil at Auburn has been building for almost two years, culminating with last week’s firing of Bryan Harsin. Auburn legend Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is the interim head coach. His love for his alma mater is admirable but he’s clearly not the long-term answer.
Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze added to his resume last week by leading Liberty to an impressive win at Arkansas (a team that beat Auburn earlier this season). After the win, Freeze told Brandon Marcello of 247/Sports, “I don’t know that Auburn wants me. I have no clue. I know this: I have won everywhere I’ve been.”
That is as close to applying for a job as you will ever hear from a head coach.
Regardless of whom Auburn hires to replace Harsin, there is going to be a period of rebuilding. The transfer portal can help, but most Auburn fans know that patience will be needed.
Alabama fans are in a unique position. The dynasty built by Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa has no peer.
Starting with Saban’s second season in 2008, Alabama has been at or near the top of college football every week for 15 years. Of all the incredible statistics accumulated during this dynasty, the most amazing is this: Since 2008, Alabama has played only two regular-season games that didn’t have a direct impact on the national championship race. That came in 2010 when the Tide was eliminated from championship contention after losing to South Carolina and LSU. Alabama then beat Mississippi State and Georgia State before losing to eventual national champion Auburn.
So, when Alabama visits Ole Miss this week, it will be the first time in 12 years the Tide will take the field during the regular season without having a chance to win the national championship. (Technically, LSU could lose one or two more games, opening the door for Ole Miss or Alabama to reach the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, but realistically, that’s not going to happen.)
Alabama is at a crossroads. Yes, both of Alabama’s losses this season are on the road against top-10 teams on the last play of the game. But it feels like something has changed during Saban’s 16th season in Tuscaloosa.
Dynasties are hard to build. They are even harder to maintain.
