Most pitchers throwing around 97 miles per hour are deemed at the top of their game. That wasn’t the case for South Alabama’s Sam Knowlton in the fall of 2021. The former Corner High School standout, who was originally set to play for Mississippi State following his prep career, threw sessions in the upper 90s, but the following day or two he would be too sore to pitch.
A visit with a team doctor told the story: Knowlton had a stress fracture in his elbow and had torn his UCL, which had come off the bone.
No one was more surprised than Knowlton and Jaguars’ head coach Mark Calvi when told of the injuries.
“In a sense, it was good that I actually knew what was going on,” Knowlton said of the doctor’s assessment. “I mean, I didn’t have any idea what it was. I thought it was something minor. I didn’t think it was anywhere near that major. It was hard hearing that and definitely took a toll on me a little bit, but I looked at it as an obstacle I had to overcome.”
In his many years coaching baseball, Knowlton’s injuries surprised Calvi, who was equally stunned to receive the news.
“Nobody knew because you don’t see a kid throwing 96 and you think, ‘Oh, man, the elbow’s torn.’ You’re like, maybe it’s tendonitis or a bicep or something is going on with the forearm,” Calvi said. “You don’t think stress fracture and ligament off the bone. You just don’t think that. It was just a crazy thing. When they told me that, I was floored. That was not what I was expecting.
“In ’21 he threw three innings and it was 95-98 but it was always bothering him a whole lot. That’s why we didn’t pitch him a whole lot. I wanted to get him out there in ’21 and we had that really good bullpen at the time. The times he did throw, I would say, ‘We’ve got to get Sam out there more. We’ve got to try to get him out there at least once a week.’ But he’d throw in the bullpen and it would take him a while to recover. We didn’t know he had a preexisting condition.”
Knowlton didn’t play at all in 2022 and Calvi said Knowlton dedicated himself not only to his recovery but to getting in better shape as well. He lost weight, got stronger, improved his conditioning and set out to prepare himself for this season. He has taken on the Friday night starter role for the Jags. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound right-hander has a 2-3 record with 12 appearances and five starts. He has pitched 20.1 innings and has 21 strikeouts and an earned run average of 5.31.
Calvi said the approach he and the coaching staff has taken with Knowlton is putting him on a 50-65 pitches-per-game limit, whether that’s two innings or five.
“We asked him to just give us what he’s got for those pitches,” Calvi said.
Knowlton said the plan has worked well for him.
“It helps out a lot,” he said. “I’m not worried that I’ve got to get a guy out in a certain amount of pitches to save my arm for more innings. I just go out there and do what I do. Also, being able to start, where I do more warming up, that has helped me. I’m not sitting around for seven innings and then I go from doing absolutely nothing to 10 minutes later I’m on the mound throwing 100 mph-plus. I definitely like starting and being able to take my time warming up.”
Prior to arriving at South Alabama, he pitched for two seasons at Pensacola State Junior College. He developed some nerve issues and was coming back from that when COVID-19 shut things down. He signed with South Alabama.
In high school, Knowlton threw in the mid-90s and he has worked to improve his velocity. He now throws from 98-102 mph and his recovery time after starts is less.
“The first time back on the mound in front of people, I was throwing 98-101, and honestly it was just going through the normal motions and it was just happening,” he said. “Now it’s getting down the road a little bit and I’ve thrown more this year than — in one week I threw 62 pitches and that was probably more pitches than I had thrown in the last three years combined.”
Major League scouts are prevalent at Knowlton’s starts, not unusual for someone who throws more than 100 mph. He said he has pitched in front of scouts for “probably four or five years now,” so it’s not something that concerns him.
Jags fans enjoy watching Knowlton pitch, too, as do most who see him perform for the first time when his pitches clock at more than 100 mph.
“It was a cool experience,” Knowlton said of the first time he threw a pitch 100 mph. “It had been a goal of mine since I was maybe 14 or 15, when I started really throwing hard. Everybody wants to throw hard but it was just kind of, meh, really, because I wanted to throw harder. But it was cool.”
He said the first time he threw in the 90s he had probably just turned 15.
“People ask how hard I throw, and I say probably faster than you’ve ever driven a car,” he said.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.