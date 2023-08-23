A year ago, South Alabama defensive back Yam Banks seemed to be everywhere. And he basically was, leading the Jaguars’ secondary with six interceptions, 50 total tackles and 11 pass breakups.
He earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and caught the attention of NFL scouts.
This season, the Jags’ coaching staff, utilizing Banks’ skills at the team’s husky position, which allows him to be used in a variety of ways, will lean on Banks again to help provide leadership and big-play potential in a deep secondary and experienced defensive unit. He said he’s ready for the responsibility.
“It felt great, but I felt like I could have done that from the start [of my college career],” Banks, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Ridgeland, Miss., said. “My first year I didn’t really have many chances, but I felt like that season showed people that I could do a lot. … I had a great season [last year] but that’s in the past. I’m trying to do even better and do as much as I can.”
While he didn’t play a lot during his first season, in 2021 he had 49 tackles and gave South Alabama fans and coaches a glimpse of what was possible. Last year, aside from the total tackles, interceptions and pass breakups, Banks also produced one sack, six tackles for a loss, five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Entering the Jags’ season-opener Sept. 2 at Tulane, Banks has been named to three watch lists — the Chuck Bednarik and Bronko Nagurski awards, both of which select the nation’s top defensive player, and the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors to country’s best defensive back.
“It means a lot deep down,” Banks said of being included on the watch lists, “but I’m not focused on making that the main thing. I want to help the team out and keep the main thing the main thing.”
Banks began his career as a wide receiver but was later moved to the secondary. It took a little while for him to get comfortable with the change.
“I grew up playing receiver and having to switch over was kind of hard, but the feeling you have on defense is even better,” he said.
Certainly, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack is pleased to have Banks, who earned honorable mention All-America honors last season by Phil Steele, on the defensive side of the ball.
“I don’t think anybody who has been out to practice a year ago was surprised by Yam’s production [last season],” Wommack said. “I think Yam’s an explosive player, he’s instinctive and he does a great job. And to be that big and be able to cover man-to-man gives him an opportunity to just play on a dynamic level at that husky position.”
The husky position, which is a hybrid safety and linebacker, allows defenses the ability to change up their defensive alignment to suit the situation and keep opposing offenses on their toes. Wommack said Banks is a perfect fit as a husky.
“I’ll say for years, when my dad [Dave, former college defensive coordinator] was one of the originators of that 4-2-5 defense, that husky position became so critical and it allowed you to do so much more when that guy could cover man-to-man and fit the box,” he said. “Yam is really a prototype at that position. I think he could do a lot of things. I think he could certainly play free safety at the next level as well. But what he brings to the table allows us to do so much more than probably the fan sees in their seat. He’s really a key piece of glue for our defense to operate the way it does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.