Two quarterbacks from the area — former Davidson and South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson III, now at Southeastern Louisiana, and former Fairhope standout Riley Leonard, now at Duke — produced strong performances last Saturday in leading their respective teams to big victories.
Johnson, who spent the 2018-19 season at South Alabama, had a solid game in leading SE Louisiana to a 31-14 victory over Jacksonville State. Sharing time at quarterback with Eli Sawyer, Johnson was 10 of 13 passing for 76 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 11 carries for 91 yards. His performance earned him the Southland Conference Player of the Week honor.
Johnson, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, has played in five games for the 4-3 Lions. He has 34 carries for 200 yards and one touchdown, while connecting on 49 of 79 passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Last season, he split time at quarterback and wide receiver for SE Louisiana, playing in all 11 games. He had 37 carries for 259 yards and four TDs, five catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns, and he was five of 12 passing for 149 yards and one TD.
Leonard, a former All-State selection in football and basketball at Fairhope — he was the Class 7A Player of the Year in basketball as a senior — has enjoyed a good season thus far with the Blue Devils as the team’s starting quarterback. Last Saturday, Leonard connected on 13 of 25 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, while also rushing 14 times for 61 yards and three touchdowns (runs of 9, 5 and 11 yards) in leading Duke to a 45-21 win at Miami. The Blue Devils, now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, scored 21 fourth-quarter points in the victory while the Hurricanes did not score in the quarter.
For the year, Leonard is the team’s leading rusher with 481 yards and eight touchdowns. He has completed 143 of 223 passes for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, passing for 1,693 yards.
BOWL PROJECTIONS
There are some interesting bowl projections coming out this week involving teams from the state of Alabama and bowl games in the state. Action Sports predicts South Alabama will meet SMU in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., while slotting Troy against Texas-San Antonio in the New Orleans Bowl, Alabama against TCU in the Sugar Bowl and UAB against Florida in the Birmingham Bowl. The list has Marshall against Toledo in the Camellia Bowl (Montgomery) and Southern Miss vs. Kent State in Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl.
CBS Sports (Jerry Palm) predicts Alabama against Oklahoma State in the Sugar, Troy vs. Liberty in the Camellia, South Alabama vs. Fresno State in the Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas), UAB vs. Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl, Southern Miss vs. Middle Tennessee in the LendingTree Bowl and Georgia Southern vs. Texas A&M in the Birmingham Bowl. The folks at 247Sports have Middle Tennessee vs. App State in the LendingTree, South Alabama vs. Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl (Orlando), UAB vs. Louisiana in New Orleans, Troy vs. Liberty in the Camellia, Florida vs. Georgia Southern in Birmingham and Alabama vs. TCU in the Sugar.
WHAT’S LEFT?
The state’s FBS teams still have plenty of work left to do. Alabama is ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and this week Troy, on the heels of its 10-6 win at South Alabama last Thursday, received three points in the poll, but did not make the Top 25. South Alabama, which received four points in last week’s poll, did not receive any points this week.
So what does the schedule look like for the five FBS teams in the state the rest of the way? We’re glad you asked that question:
Alabama (7-1 overall, 4-1 in SEC) is off this week before traveling to No. 18 LSU and No. 15 Ole Miss. The Crimson Tide closes with home games against Austin Peay and Auburn. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) faces Arkansas at home this week, then travels to Mississippi State before returning home to take on Texas A&M. A home game against Western Kentucky takes place before the Iron Bowl game at Alabama.
South Alabama (5-2, 2-1 in Sun Belt) is at Arkansas State this week and at Georgia Southern the following week. The Jaguars then play Texas State at home before visiting Southern Miss and returning home to take on Old Dominion. Troy is off this week but travels to Louisiana the following Saturday, followed by home games against Army and Louisiana-Monroe. The Trojans close the season at Arkansas State. UAB (4-3, 2-2 in Conference USA) is at Florida Atlantic this week, before returning home to face Texas-San Antonio and North Texas. The Blazers’ final two games are at LSU and at Louisiana Tech.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
