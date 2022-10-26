Cephus Johnson

Southeastern quarterback Cephus Johnson III makes a 66-yard run in the fourth quarter against Houston Baptist Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. (Photo by Randy Bergeron/SLU Sports Info)

 Randy Bergeron

Two quarterbacks from the area — former Davidson and South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson III, now at Southeastern Louisiana, and former Fairhope standout Riley Leonard, now at Duke — produced strong performances last Saturday in leading their respective teams to big victories.

Johnson, who spent the 2018-19 season at South Alabama, had a solid game in leading SE Louisiana to a 31-14 victory over Jacksonville State. Sharing time at quarterback with Eli Sawyer, Johnson was 10 of 13 passing for 76 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the team in rushing with 11 carries for 91 yards. His performance earned him the Southland Conference Player of the Week honor.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.