Ole Miss DE Cedric Johnson

Mobile’s Cedric Johnson, a former Davidson standout, has been selected as the 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner on the Ole Miss football team. The announcement was made by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin this week.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, becomes the 33rd recipient in the 34-year history of the award. Johnson will wear a No. 38 patch throughout the 2023 season in recognition of his selection.

