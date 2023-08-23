Mobile’s Cedric Johnson, a former Davidson standout, has been selected as the 2023 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner on the Ole Miss football team. The announcement was made by Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin this week.
Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end, becomes the 33rd recipient in the 34-year history of the award. Johnson will wear a No. 38 patch throughout the 2023 season in recognition of his selection.
The award, sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career come to an end during the 1989 homecoming game against Vanderbilt when he was paralyzed after making a tackle. After returning to his studies at Ole Miss, Mullins passed away on May 6, 1991.
“It means a lot to me, to say the least. I honestly can’t even explain how I’m feeling right now,” Johnson said of being selected as the Mullins Award recipient. “It’s an honor to be chosen by the coaches and the players.
“[Chucky] means a lot to everyone here. Just the spirit he carried throughout the whole building, the spirit that he spread onto everyone, just the positive energy that he put on everyone. I feel like I can do that myself, and just bring the positive energy and good spirit to everyone that I touch.”
Johnson — a Bednarik Award watch list member who has also been named to preseason All-SEC teams by Phil Steele (first team), Athlon (third team) and Lindy’s (third team) — enters 2023 as Ole Miss’s active career leader in sacks with 13.5. Last season, Johnson played in 11 games for the Rebels, starting in eight at defensive end. He finished the season with 32 total tackles, 15 solo stops, four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. He also blocked a punt against Georgia Tech, becoming the first Rebel since 2012 to block a punt and record a sack in the same game.
During his senior season at Davidson, Johnson, the son of Cephus and Hope Johnson, collected 56 total tackles, 16 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and two fumble recoveries.
1ST AND 10 CLUB SPEAKERS SET
Guest speakers for this year’s C Spire 1st and 10 Club meetings were recently announced. The 1st and 10 Club is associated with the 68 Ventures Bowl. A total of four speakers are scheduled to appear at this year’s meetings, which began on Monday with South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack as the guest speaker.
The remaining three meetings will feature Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan and former Tennessee head coach and current Alabama analyst Derek Dooley. All of the meetings will take place at Moe’s Original BBQ’s downtown location. The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. Donnan is set to speak on Monday, Sept. 11, with Freeze appearing on Monday, Oct. 2, and Dooley set to speak on Monday, Oct. 23.
The club’s annual supporters’ fee is $100 per person and covers all four meetings, with dinner included. Proceeds from the memberships help fund the organization’s scholarship program. At each meeting, high school student-athletes and a Team Focus member will be honored. Student-athletes are selected from the Mobile County-Baldwin County area.
