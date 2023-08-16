South Alabama athletics

Four inductees are included in the Class of 2023 University of South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced on Wednesday. The new members of the Hall of Fame include former head football coach Joey Jones as well as three former athletes — Charde' Hannah (women’s soccer, 2014-17), Kevin Hill (baseball, 2014-16) and Daniel Leitner (men’s tennis (2012-15).

The induction ceremony is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Moulton Bell Tower and Alumni Plaza. The new inductees will also be recognized during the South Alabama-Louisiana-Monroe football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium later that day.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

