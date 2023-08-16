Four inductees are included in the Class of 2023 University of South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame, the school announced on Wednesday. The new members of the Hall of Fame include former head football coach Joey Jones as well as three former athletes — Charde' Hannah (women’s soccer, 2014-17), Kevin Hill (baseball, 2014-16) and Daniel Leitner (men’s tennis (2012-15).
The induction ceremony is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Moulton Bell Tower and Alumni Plaza. The new inductees will also be recognized during the South Alabama-Louisiana-Monroe football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium later that day.
With the inclusion of the four new members, the Hall of Fame will feature 107 student-athletes, coaches and administrators who have been recognized since 1989.
Here is a brief bio on the Class of 2023 inductees:
Joey Jones: He was the school’s first football coach, leading the program from 2009-17. He led the Jaguars to 19 straight victories to begin the program, including a 7-0 mark in 2009 and a 10-0 mark in 2010. He led the Jags to a win at Mississippi State to open the 2016 season and he was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year in 2013. He finished with an overall record of 52-50 and directed the program to its move to Division I football.
Chardé Hannah: Earned first-team all-Sun Belt honors each of her first two seasons and was selected the Sun Belt championship’s Most Valuable Player at the 2014 and 2015 championship events, and was a three-time all-tournament selection. She was also selected an All-South Region (United Soccer Coaches) second-team selection as a sophomore. She was part of a senior group that turned the program into one of the most dominant in the Sun Belt Conference as the Jags captured four-straight regular-season league tournament titles and NCAA tournament appearances.
Kevin Hill: Earned first-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and third-team recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association as a senior and was named to three different All-America teams — Collegiate Baseball (second team), American Baseball Coaches Association (third team) and NCBWA (third team) — following his junior year. He was voted first-team all-region each of his last two seasons and was chosen the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, receiving first-team all-league honors as well, at the end of his junior and senior years. He was named the 2015-16 Jaguar Male Student-Athlete of the Year and Sun Belt Student-Athlete of the Year.
Daniel Leitner: Earned an invitation to the NCAA singles championship as a senior and was a two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year (2014, ’15). He earned first-team all-league honors in singles each of his last three years and was a first-team doubles selection as a senior. He was
named the SBC’s Player of the Week eight times during his career, including on five occasions his final season and was the 2014-15 Jaguar Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.