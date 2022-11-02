Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss Football vs Kentucky on October 1st, 2022 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. 

 Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Sensational Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins ran the ball 34 times for 205 and a touchdown in Saturday’s win at Texas A&M.

The Rebels are ranked in the Top 10 in the country heading into a showdown with Alabama next week because the running game has been incredibly productive.

Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an

