Sensational Ole Miss freshman Quinshon Judkins ran the ball 34 times for 205 and a touchdown in Saturday’s win at Texas A&M.
The Rebels are ranked in the Top 10 in the country heading into a showdown with Alabama next week because the running game has been incredibly productive.
Over the last three weeks, Judkins has rushed for 139 yards against Auburn, 111 against LSU and 205 against Texas A&M.
It’s another indictment of Auburn’s Bryan Harsin and his recruiting prowess that the Tigers turned away Judkins in favor of Damari Alston from Atlanta.
Judkins now has 180 carries for 1,036 yards (five yards behind Arkansas’ Raheim “Rocket” Sanders for the league lead) and 14 touchdowns in nine games. Alston has 79 yards and no rushing touchdowns so far.
But before Judkins was the breakout freshman star of college football, he was a superstar at Pike Road High School in Montgomery.
He once came to Mobile and played in the most memorable sporting event I’ve ever attended.
It was the second round of the 2020 Class 5A football playoffs. UMS-Wright came into the game with an uncharacteristic 7-4 record, but the Bulldogs had won their previous 17 playoff games and three state championships in a row.
But this is where that streak was going to end. Pike Road was 11-0 and had blown out every opponent along the way on a march toward a state championship. The Patriots were averaging 51 points per game, including outscoring their last six opponents 294-20.
The previous week, Judkins ran for 203 yards on only 10 carries against Shelby County in the first round of the playoffs.
On the other side of the field, UMS-Wright had a bunch of players who looked like students at UMS-Wright. If you’ve seen the Bulldogs play over the last 20-plus years you don’t need any further explanation. The 2020 Bulldogs looked just like the 2000 or 2010 Bulldogs. In other words, they looked like they had no business being on the field with Pike Road.
Predictably, Judkins ran the ball 25 times for 183 yards against the Bulldogs (still fewer than he had against Texas A&M).
But on the other side, UMS-Wright had the greatest coach in the history of Alabama high school football.
Terry Curtis has 346 career victories, which is tied with former Vestavia Hills coach Buddy Anderson for the most in state history. He will also certainly break the record against Headland in the first round of the playoffs this week.
But none of those wins — not even the eight state championship wins — was more memorable than the one on Nov. 12, 2020.
Somehow, UMS-Wright scored 21 points in the final 2:16 to pull out a 28-17 win. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown the last three times one of their players had the ball in his hands.
Colby Stafford scored on a 9-yard run with 2:16 left to put UMS-Wright on top 14-10.
Pike Road retook the lead with 1:08 remaining. But Stafford returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 21-17 lead.
UMS-Wright forced a fumble on the next kickoff. Cole Blaylock (a current senior who is committed to play at South Alabama) picked up the ball and returned it 33 yards for a 28-17 lead with 43 seconds left.
Four total touchdowns were scored in a span of one minute and 43 seconds. Three of those were by the Bulldogs.
It was fitting that one of the most memorable wins of Curtis’ career was fueled by great special teams plays. That’s one way he has been able to coach his teams to wins against teams with bigger and faster players.
The formula worked again last week when UMS-Wright beat Williamson in the record-tying game by blocking three punts.
Curtis turned 72 last week, but he shows no signs of slowing down. That’s good news for all fans who love fundamental football and still embrace the benefits the sport can have for young men who are never going to play for a living or even a college scholarship.
Nobody has ever done it better in Alabama than Terry Curtis. The journey is likely to continue with the record-breaking win this week.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
