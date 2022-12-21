There are a few different ways to find South Alabama’s Trey Kiser on the field. One is to look for the long, flowing blond hair that rolls out the back of his helmet. Another would be to spot No. 22 on defense and keep watching; there’s a good chance something is going to happen.
Probably the best way is simply to follow the football — chances are good he’s going to find his way to it, and when he arrives it’s usually impactful.
The Jaguars’ inside linebacker and special teams player only knows one way to play the game — at full speed. And that approach, as well as his talent and ability to make plays, has made him one of the most popular players on the team. It has also gained him the attention of opposing coaches.
When the Jags were set to play Arkansas State, it was reported Red Wolves’ head coach Butch Jones, during film review of South Alabama earlier in the week, specifically noted Kiser, telling his players to watch No. 22, who plays the game with the kind of passion and intensity good players possess.
Jones wasn’t alone.
“I’ve had multiple head coaches who have reached out before the game and they have specifically mentioned No. 22,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said. “It could be because of that long, flowing mane, but I would say more than anything it’s the speed and effort he plays the game with. He sets the standard for what a Swarm D player is supposed to look like.”
Kiser has been a huge plus for the Jags’ defense this season, especially when starting linebacker Quinton Wilfawn was sidelined by an injury suffered in the UCLA game. Kiser stepped into the spot and has delivered a solid season. He continues to be a playmaker on special teams and the energy with which he plays, noted by Wommack, has carried over to his teammates.
So how would Kiser describe himself as a player?
“A relentless brute,” he said. “I might not be the most athletic guy on the field, but I’d say I am one of the fastest guys on the field. I just try to give the most effort, play in and play out, just running to the ball. That’s the easiest thing you can do out there on defense, is just run to the ball. Good things happen when you run to the ball.”
He has made a lot of good things happen. He heads into Wednesday’s New Orleans Bowl game against Western Kentucky with 71 total tackles (second on the team), of which 53 are solo stops. He has also produced 10 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. Last season, his first with the Jags after transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College, he had 35 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries.
Not bad for a former high school running back from a small high school in Oklahoma. And as much as Kiser draws attention from opposing coaches, he gets even more attention from the folks back in Sulphur, Okla., where he learned his particular brand of football.
“It’s a little 3A small football town,” Kiser, a 6-foot-0, 225-pound junior, said. “That’s what we live and breathe in southern Oklahoma, is just football — the physicality and style of play that we play there. We ran the ball every single play. I was a running back so I’m used to getting hit, but now that I’m blessed to be on defense, I’m giving the hits. I played both ways at my small school and we just ran the ball down their (opponents’) throat and they tried to run the ball down our throats and we were there to stop them.”
At Sulphur he had more than 100 career tackles and more than 3,200 career rushing yards, along with 47 touchdowns scored. He also lettered in wrestling and track. When the New Orleans Bowl is broadcast by ESPN on Wednesday, most of the folks in Sulphur will be watching, Kiser said.
“I’ve got a couple of text messages from friends telling me good luck and they’re coming to the game,” he said. “And my church back home (Hickory Baptist), they said they are going to have a watch party for me, so it’s amazing to see the level of support I have back home and just the community that’s still around. Even though I’m 11 hours away, they’re still there watching me on TV. I thank them and the Lord for just allowing me to play this game. I give all the glory to Him.”
Kiser said he looks forward to next season when Wilfawn will rejoin the team and will be back on the field, adding he was happy he was ready to step in and fill the void Wilfawn’s injury created and to be able to contribute to the Swarm D defensive efforts.
“A lot of preparation and work went into that,” he said. “Losing Q, just the misfortune of losing him, was tough, and it will be amazing to have him back (next season),” Kiser said. “Just that role — a player always has to be ready and I was ready to step in and fill his shoes on this defense. It’s my second year in and I’m more comfortable and I know where my help is at on the field and I know where to leverage the ball, and that makes all the difference right there. … The guys around me, day in and day out, make me better. I just thank them for making me better. My abilities have improved since I’ve been here with all the guys around me.”
Wommack said Kiser’s teammates have benefitted from having him in the lineup as well.
“Trey Kiser is probably the identity of a bell cow-type player,” he said. “He’s the one that sets the tone for how the Swarm D operates on game day. The energy and passion that he brings to the game, and the physicality that he plays with and his overall effort is noticed by anybody that’s on the field with him and anybody that turns on the film.”
So when Western Kentucky is on offense in the Caesars Superdome Wednesday night, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on No. 22 for South Alabama.
