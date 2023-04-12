Caullin Lacy.jpeg

SOUTH ALABAMA WR CAULLIN LACY

 Photo by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

When he arrived at South Alabama following a standout high school career at Faith Academy, Caullin Lacy couldn’t have predicted the path his college career would take. At Faith, he built a reputation as one of the top running backs in the state, producing 1,842 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season. He caught 13 passes out of the backfield for another 129 yards and two more scores.

In his first season with the Jags in 2020, Lacy carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards, caught 11 passes for 98 yards and was used on punt and kickoff returns for a total of 108 yards. As his time with the Jaguars continued he was moved from running back to wide receiver, a transition that has worked out well. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior was No. 2 on the South Alabama roster last season in receptions with 65 and No. 2 in receiving yards (816) and touchdown catches (6). He also continues to be a key special teams member, returning 21 punts for 189 yards and one touchdown and five kickoff returns for 157 yards last season.

