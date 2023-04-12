When he arrived at South Alabama following a standout high school career at Faith Academy, Caullin Lacy couldn’t have predicted the path his college career would take. At Faith, he built a reputation as one of the top running backs in the state, producing 1,842 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season. He caught 13 passes out of the backfield for another 129 yards and two more scores.
In his first season with the Jags in 2020, Lacy carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards, caught 11 passes for 98 yards and was used on punt and kickoff returns for a total of 108 yards. As his time with the Jaguars continued he was moved from running back to wide receiver, a transition that has worked out well. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound junior was No. 2 on the South Alabama roster last season in receptions with 65 and No. 2 in receiving yards (816) and touchdown catches (6). He also continues to be a key special teams member, returning 21 punts for 189 yards and one touchdown and five kickoff returns for 157 yards last season.
His transition takes another turn this year, but in a different way. With three seasons of experience and the loss of Jalen Tolbert after the 2021 season and Jalen Wayne from last year’s team, Lacy is one of the most experienced wide receivers on the roster, and that means he will be expected to take on more of a leadership role heading into the 2023 season.
He said he’s ready for the responsibility.
“My role has changed,” he said following last Friday’s spring practice scrimmage at Hancock Whitney Stadium in which he hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Bradley on the day’s first offensive possession. “I had to learn how to take in the role and to be more responsible and teach these younger guys just to get better every day. I’ve got to be more on my A-game every day. Everything I do, I feel like they’re watching, so I’ve just got to be on my game.”
Certainly, the passing game has taken huge strides forward in the past two seasons under the direction of head coach Kane Wommack and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite. With Bradley at the helm of the offense and Lacy and Devin Voisin returning at wide receiver, as well as younger receivers Jay’juan Townsend and Jamaal Pritchett expected to have bigger roles and some newcomers also expected to be contributors, the passing game will remain a key element of the Jags’ offense. And there’s the fact the Jags return several starters from a year ago on offense, as well as defense and special teams.
“We’re just going to come back stronger,” Lacy said, referencing the experience on the roster. “I know our schedule is a little bit different this year, but we’re just going to come back stronger and take it game by game. The experienced guys are going to make plays and line up and go.”
Wommack noted Friday the impact of having an experienced roster has had on the progress made to this point in spring drills. Friday’s scrimmage was the second and last of the spring. The Jags close out spring practice Saturday with the annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
“We had had a great day,” Lacy said following Friday’s more than two-hour practice. “We did better than last week. We wanted to come out strong and execute and do the right things. … I want to do better. I want to get better in my routes and my gameplan with everybody and I just want to make the people around me better, with Devin [Voisin] and the young guys coming in.”
There was a lot of energy shown on both sides of the ball last Friday, with a bit of trash-talking between the offense and defense. It was just an outlet and a way of pushing each other to get better, Lacy said.
“It was a lot of competition with each other,” he explained. “We were just talking with each other, talking trash and having fun with each other.”
Last season, South Alabama enjoyed its best season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member, posting a 10-3 overall record that included the Jags’ best-ever Sun Belt record (7-1, tied with Troy for best record in the West Division). The team earned an invitation to the New Orleans Bowl, only the third bowl appearance for the Jags in the program’s history and the first since a 2016 spot in the Arizona Bowl.
For Lacy, a Mobile native, being a part of the program and its growth, especially being a part of last season’s success, takes on extra meaning.
“I love it here,” he said of South Alabama. “The guys who aren’t on the field [because of injuries or recovering from recent surgeries], they’re still out here, talking to us and having fun. I just love it out here and being home. It’s just going to keep getting better.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
