Last Saturday the Georgia Southern defense found itself in the same predicament the Arkansas State defense faced the previous week — it had no answer for South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb, especially in the second half. For the second consecutive week, Webb set personal records for rushing yards in a game while leading the Jaguars to victory.
Also for the second straight week, Webb, who transferred to the Jags’ program after playing at Jones, Miss., College, and who at one time played for Florida State, was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. Against Georgia Southern, he carried the ball 35 times for 247 yards (an average of 7.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in a 38-31 come-from-behind Jags’ win in which Webb scored the game’s final three touchdowns and South Alabama scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game.
The week before he had 28 carries for 162 yards and three scores in the Jags’ dominating 31-3 win over the Red Wolves in the rain. That gives Webb a two-game total of 63 carries for 409 yards and seven touchdowns with an average of 6.49 yards per carry. For the year, he has carried the ball 163 times for 896 yards and 13 TDs with an average of 5.5 yards per carry.
In the Jags’ first-ever win at Georgia Southern, a win that set a school record for wins in a season as a Division 1 program, Webb had 13 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first half. In the second half, especially the fourth quarter, the Jags kept giving the ball to Webb, and he kept producing, carrying the ball 22 times for 179 yards and three scores in the final two periods. And he had battled the flu all week.
“We just had to do what we needed to do to win,” he said after the game. “We came out in the first half and didn’t play to our standard. The second half we had to pick it up a little bit because we knew what was at stake. We just did it. We did our jobs. We won the one-on-one battles. We just had to do whatever it took.”
Noting his workhorse effort in the final two periods, Webb was asked about his emotions and frame of mind in the second half.
“It’s a great moment when they are calling on you to put the team on your back,” he said. “It’s not for me, it’s for the team. Whatever I can do to help them, I’m going to do whatever I can.”
The win improved South Alabama’s overall record to 7-2 on the season and its Sun Belt record to 4-1.
Webb’s contributions leading the way, South Alabama’s running game has vastly improved this season, a tribute not only to Webb, freshman Braylon McReynolds and transfers Omni Wells and Marco Lee, but also to the improved depth and performance of the offensive line. The Jags are averaging 167.4 rushing yards a game — 4.2 yards per carry — and have collected a total of 1,507 yards on the ground and scored 19 touchdowns.
“Some of it is about the confidence we have in our team and the confidence we have in our run game,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said when asked about Webb and the decision to lean heavily on Webb’s talents and the rushing attack in general against Georgia Southern in the second half. “There were times where he was running it really well and we had not crossed the 50-yard line yet. I was thinking that we were about to hit another long drive and wanted to give him a breather after he’s hit about three or four good runs and put him back in when we get around the red zone, but that joker was not coming off the field in that moment.”
Offensive coordinator Major Applewhite said, “At halftime, we felt like we were creating enough movement up front and guys were cutting people up and being physical in the run game. He was seeing things the right way. He’s a great player, obviously, but we just felt like in the third quarter that was where we needed to take the ball — put it in his hands.
“He’s competitive and has a competitive pride about him. He understands the flow of the game, knew he was seeing things well and was in that zone, so to speak. He was taking care of the ball, seeing things the right way and feeling the flow of the game. When you have someone like that in that kind of rhythm, you just let them go.”
