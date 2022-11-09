USA Football at Georgia Southern

South Alabama Football at Georgia Southern, November 5, 2022, in Statesboro, Ga. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

Last Saturday the Georgia Southern defense found itself in the same predicament the Arkansas State defense faced the previous week — it had no answer for South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb, especially in the second half. For the second consecutive week, Webb set personal records for rushing yards in a game while leading the Jaguars to victory.

Also for the second straight week, Webb, who transferred to the Jags’ program after playing at Jones, Miss., College, and who at one time played for Florida State, was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. Against Georgia Southern, he carried the ball 35 times for 247 yards (an average of 7.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in a 38-31 come-from-behind Jags’ win in which Webb scored the game’s final three touchdowns and South Alabama scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.