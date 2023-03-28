There were several good prep basketball teams from the Lagniappe coverage area this past season, along with a number of good players. The recent release of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s (ASWA) All-State teams and its list of finalists for Player of the Year honors provides credence to that statement. The 2022-23 Lagniappe All-Area teams also provide proof of the quality of play on display this past season from teams and individuals in the area. Take the winners of the Player of the Year awards on the Lagniappe All-Area teams for example.
In boys’ competition, Baker’s Labaron Philon, an Auburn commit, is Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Player of the Year, while on the Class 1A-5A team, Cottage Hill Christian’s Tyler Thomas is the Player of the Year. Philon was last season’s ASWA Class 7A Player of the Year and is a finalist for the award again this year, and he has already been named the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and the MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year for the past season. Thomas, who along with his twin brother, Trent, both coached by dad Adam Thomas, is a finalist for the ASWA Class 3A Player of the Year honor this season. Both are ASWA first-team All-State selections.
In girls’ competition, Jazmyn Bigham of Theodore is the Lagniappe Class 6A-7A Player of the Year, while Ella Vallas of St. Paul’s is the Class 1A-5A Player of the Year. Bigham is a finalist for the ASWA Class 6A Player of the Year award and was a first-team All-State pick, while Vallas was named to the ASWA Class 5A All-State second team.
There were also strong contributions from coaches this season and four are honored on the Lagniappe All-Area team. In Class 6A-7A, McGill-Toolen’s Phillip Murphy is the boys’ Coach of the Year, while Garreth Trawick of St. Luke’s earned the Class 1A-5A boys’ Coach of the Year award. Foley’s Emily Flanigan is the girls’ Class 6A-7A Coach of the Year and UMS-Wright’s Terry Canova is the Class 1A-5A girls’ Coach of the Year winner. Each of the Coach of the Year selections led their teams to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four in their respective classifications. Murphy led an overachieving McGill team, while Flanigan led a huge turnaround at Foley. Trawick led St. Luke’s to the 2A title game and Canova directed a solid UMS team.
The Lagniappe 2022-23 All-Area basketball teams — two boys and two girls teams, divided by Class 6A-7A and Class 1A-5A — each feature 10-player first teams and a list of honorable mention selections. The complete list of teams is revealed in this week’s edition of The Score sports section.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.