Lagniappe recently provided a very helpful guide for Christmas gift ideas. However, now we are just a few weeks away from the big day and not everyone’s shopping list is finished.
To help alleviate the stress, here are a few suggestions to satisfy those hard-to-satisfy sports fans.
FOOTBALL TICKETS
Baseball may be America’s pastime, but in the South, football will always rule the day. What could be a better gift than tickets to a bowl game?
The first postseason games start this week. However, some passes to games of local interest may be more impactful.
The LendingTree Bowl is this Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium on campus at the University of South Alabama. I understand this takes place several days before Christmas, but it would be a fantastic stocking stuffer that is presented in advance. It should be a packed crowd, as Southern Miss comes to the bowl for a third time to take on Rice. Ticket information for the 4:45 p.m. game can be found at lendingtreebowl.com/tickets.
If you are a Jaguar fan, then you have enjoyed the greatest football season ever since USA became a full Sun Belt Conference member. The Jaguars will be heading down Interstate 10 for the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. Their opponent will be Western Kentucky. Again, this would need to be an early holiday gift, but what better way to celebrate the Jaguars’ 10-win season? Ticket information for the 8:15 p.m. game can be found at neworleansbowl.org.
Although Alabama did not make the Final Four playoffs this season, Crimson Tide fans along the Gulf Coast were rewarded with a short road trip to New Orleans. Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. As a true Christmas gift, the game does not kick off until 11 a.m. that Saturday. For more information, visit allstatesugarbowl.org/sports/2022/4/6/official-allstate-sugar-bowl-tickets.aspx.
Of course, the game most associated with the Port City is the Senior Bowl. The very first all-star game was played in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1950. However, it moved to Mobile the next year and was played in Ladd-Peebles Stadium until 2021 when the game was moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game starts at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4. Ticket information can be found at seniorbowl.com/tickets.
PICKLEBALL ACTION
If you are a regular visitor to this column, you would be aware of how the sport of pickleball has exploded in Baldwin and Mobile counties. According to the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA), there are almost 8,500 locations on its map of places to play.
According to the USAPA website, the game was created in 1965 by Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell near Seattle. Their families were bored, so they took some ping-pong paddles and a perforated plastic ball out to a badminton court on the property. Once they found the ball bounced well on the court, they lowered the net to 36 inches. A new sport was born.
As for the local game, the Coastal Alabama Pickleball Club’s website said Gene Beaver and Mike Boileau played perhaps the first contest in the state on Jan. 24, 1995, at Rainbow Plantation RV Resort in Summerdale. Keith and Roberta Bisel, snowbirds who were spending the winter at the site, had introduced the sport to the area.
The game has grown in popularity because it is easy to play, is low impact on the body and it appeals to all age groups. Games usually last from 15 to 20 minutes. Then people rotate in and out, keeping participants from sitting around waiting to get onto a court.
All you basically need is a pickleball paddle and balls. These can be purchased at local stores selling sporting goods or through an online merchant. To find a court nearby, visit places2play.org.
HITTING THE LINKS
One of the most popular sports across the world is golf. Fortunately for local players, one of the most acclaimed collections of public courses exists right here in Alabama.
The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is considered the largest golf course construction project ever attempted. The idea behind the project began in the 1980s as a way for the Retirement Systems of Alabama (RSA) to diversify the assets of its pension fund.
The result is a series of golf courses spread throughout the state. As described in the New York Times, it’s “world-class golf that’s not a world away.”
Of the 11 courses, two are conveniently located along the Gulf Coast. Magnolia Grove in West Mobile has 54 holes that have hosted many professional tournaments. Lakewood Club in Point Clear has 36 holes adjacent to the historic Grand Hotel (another RSA property).
To learn more about these courses, book tee times, see about special packages or find out about the other courses located in Alabama, visit rtjgolf.com.
OTHER IDEAS
If these holiday gifts are a little too much for your budget, here are a few other possibilities:
• Ticket stub diary — Help your fan remember the best games they will never forget with a diary specifically meant for ticket stubs;
• Passing the time — How about an autobiography of your favorite athlete? If there is no time to read, perhaps a classic sports movie such as “The Natural,” “Rudy” or “Dodgeball” will do the trick (OK, the last one is just really funny);
• Noise reduction earplugs — With stadium noise often hitting decibel levels approaching the level of jet engines, these work better than balling up tissues and jamming them into your ear canals;
• Last resort — And when all else fails and the store is about to close, just get the gift that fits all sizes and attitudes — a gift card! The amount of value we will leave up to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.