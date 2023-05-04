On Monday, officials with Bayshore Christian held a groundbreaking ceremony for its planned Logic and Rhetoric Campus in Daphne to go along with its existing property in Fairhope. On Thursday, school officials had another announcement — Phil Lazenby has been hired to start the school’s football program.
Lazenby, who served as head coach at nearby Bayside Academy the past 16 seasons, will start the program from scratch.
“From the very first time I visited there — I have known (athletics director) Jeff Hauge for years from when he was at Fairhope and I know what kind of quality guy he is. I came up to visit one day and I fell in love with the kids and the atmosphere, just walking around the campus and meeting the teachers and the administration. They were super nice and I kind of got really interested in it.
“I had a few other opportunities, but number one, this one was close to home; number two, is just the atmosphere there; and number three, I know Jeff Hauge and what a great job he does with the baseball program. I visited a few more times and fell in love with it and said I’d love to come if y’all want me. They said yes, so I signed on the dotted line.”
Lazenby, who was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Hall of Fame in 2019, led Bayside to the playoffs 13 of his 16 seasons as head coach. He produced a 115-72 record at Bayside that included a 14-13 record in the playoffs and a 69-37 mark against region opponents.
In his 26 years as a head coach, Lazenby owns a 200-108 overall record, including 41-12 at Benjamin Russell, 6-6 at Southside Gadsden and 38-18 at Guntersville. His teams have failed to make the playoffs only five times.
“It will be fun. I know it’s going to be challenging,” Lazenby said of starting the Bayshore football program. “First, I’m going to teach them how to put on a uniform. I’m going to teach them how to put on the pads, put on the helmet, everything you’ve got to do. There’s a lot of stuff that you’ve got to have before you even step foot on a practice field.
“It’s going to be difficult but again, we’re not going at this thing full blast right from the start. We couldn’t even get the equipment right now if we had to. We’re positioning ourselves to have a JV (junior varsity) team (in 2024). There’s no way we could go this season. This is the right thing to do. You don’t want to push these kids and embarrass them, because they are not going to be ready. But they have some really good families there, some really good kids, and I’m impressed with Bayshore.”
Hauge said Bayshore officials were thrilled to be able to hire a coach with the experience and success Lazenby has attained. When he was let go at Bayside, Hauge contacted officials there to seek permission to speak with Lazenby.
“Number one, he’s a Christian man. He’s well-respected in the community, especially in the football community,” Hauge said when asked what made Lazenby the right guy for Bayshore. “We couldn’t have asked for a better fit for someone starting football at Bayshore Christian School than Coach Lazenby. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a wealth of experience. He’s a Hall of Fame football coach. He is a kind soul of a human being who is well-loved and respected by so many people, especially locally.
“Starting a football program from scratch is a tough job and it takes a tough man to be able to do that and Phil Lazenby fits that profile to a T.”
Hauge said he recalls a similar task taken on by Eddie Tyler at Daphne High School when Hauge was a sophomore at the school.
“Coach Tyler built Daphne’s program from nothing,” he said. “I just remember him working his tail off to provide us with a quality football program, but also as the athletic director, a quality, overall athletic program as well. He set a great example that I still follow to this day.”
Hauge said discussions concerning starting a football program at the school have been ongoing for several years, but the timing seemed to be right now to take the step. And having Lazenby available and interested in taking on the task was also key.
“I think it will build more of the community,” Hauge said on the impact he expects the football program to have on the overall athletics program at the school. “Not everybody who is involved with Bayshore goes to a baseball game or goes to a volleyball game, but they will go to a football game. It will impact our community and bring us together, grades K through 12.”
Lazenby said the upcoming 2023-24 athletic year is the final season of the current two-year AHSAA classification cycle. The schools will be reclassified heading into the 2024-25 season based on enrollment, competitive balance and other factors. He expects Bayshore will be classified as a 1A program when that takes place.
The school could also play a JV schedule for the 2025 season, but that decision will be made later after evaluating the growth of the program over a two-year period.
For Lazenby, he’ll be returning to coaching after only a short break but taking on a new kind of challenge.
“Personally, it keeps me from doing all the work around this ranch I’ve got,” he said of getting back to coaching.”
