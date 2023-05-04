Prep football

Bayshore Christian football coach Phil Lazenby, AD Jeff Hague

 Photo provided

On Monday, officials with Bayshore Christian held a groundbreaking ceremony for its planned Logic and Rhetoric Campus in Daphne to go along with its existing property in Fairhope. On Thursday, school officials had another announcement — Phil Lazenby has been hired to start the school’s football program.

Lazenby, who served as head coach at nearby Bayside Academy the past 16 seasons, will start the program from scratch.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

