After 16 seasons leading the program, Phil Lazenby is out as head football coach at Bayside Academy, it was revealed on Friday.
Lazenby, who led the Admirals to a 6-5 record and the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state playoffs, produced a 115-72 record during his time at the school.
Lazenby said eroding support led him to “step down” as the Admirals’ head coach. But he also noted he is not retiring, and he hopes to be coaching again next fall, whether as a head coach or an assistant coach, and his plan is to do so in this area.
In a telephone interview with Lagniappe, Lazenby said he had hoped to return for at least one more season as the Admirals’ head coach, but a discussion with Bayside Head of School Dr. Scott Phillipps led to him stepping down as the school’s head football coach.
“I had gone to talk with him probably early fall and he said there was just a little grumbling going around about my old-fashioned ways or whatever,” Lazenby said. “I didn’t think much of it. And then I went to talk to him a couple of weeks before the end of the season and he said to come back and talk to him after Thanksgiving. I came in this past week on Monday.
“I asked him, ‘Who is it that wants me departed?’ He told me there were some members of the board and some of the parents. He didn’t say how many and he didn’t give me any names. I said, ‘Look, I’m not going to get on to them, but I don’t want to be buddy-buddy with them either.’ I asked him if he would tell me [who they were] and he didn’t.
“Basically, he capitulated to them. He’s a brand new headmaster, a brand new head of school, and I know he was probably put on the spot. So, I just said, ‘I’ll just step down.’ When you start losing the support of some of your parents and some of the people in charge of the school it’s best to just step away.”
Later Friday, Phillipps sent a message to Bayside parents. The message read:
“Dear Bayside Family:
“I wanted to let you know that Coach Phil Lazenby stepped down today as our head football coach. Coach Lazenby was inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019 and earned his 200th career victory this year. He has made the state playoffs 14 times in the past 16 years and led the Admirals to the State Championship game in 2015.
“More importantly, however, he has had an indelible and lasting effect on our students and our entire school community. Coach Laz has done far more than win football games: he has molded young men and helped prepare them for life. He is a man of great character and integrity, and Bayside is a better place because of his dedication and commitment.
“We will formally acknowledge Coach Lazenby’s significant impact at a later date, but for now, please join me in congratulating him on all he has done for our children.
“Dr. Scott Phillipps.”
As Phillipps noted, Lazenby led the Admirals to the state playoffs in 14 of his 16 seasons as head coach. Aside from reaching the title game in 2015, he also led the team to three third-round (quarterfinals) appearances in 2010, 2013 and 2016.
“I was not through. I wanted to go at least another year because we had such a young football team this year and I told [Phillipps] I wanted to see them get started and not leave when everybody thinks we’re going to be so poor because we’re starting so many young kids,” Lazenby said. “But they surprised us. They had a winning season and got to the playoffs. Really the thing I told him is I really would like to coach these kids with a little bit of experience now. But it just wasn’t in the cards.”
Lazenby’s final win at Bayside was his 200th career victory. Prior to his time at Bayside he spent five seasons as head coach at Guntersville (1991-95), going 35-18, followed by one season at Southside Gadsden (1996), posting a 6-6 record. He also had four seasons at Benjamin Russell in Alexander City (1997-2000), producing a 41-12 mark. He has a career record of 200-108.
“I know this: God knows what He’s doing and He don’t make mistakes,” Lazenby said. “I’m reconciled to that and I am good. … I have nothing bad to say about Bayside Academy. Bayside Academy has been good to me and my family. My children graduated from there. I love Bayside, I really do. But I’m going to move on.”
Asked what he will remember most of his time at Bayside, Lazenby said, “We always had good kids; we didn’t always have great athletes. In 16 years, I’ve had one Division I [college] football player. It’s not the fact that they are great athletes, they just give great effort. That’s what has always been such a pleasure for me, because these kids tried so hard. It wasn’t like I had to make them do something. It was in their genes. I appreciated the effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.