LeFlore High School Rattlers

LeFlore High School Rattlers

Now that LeFlore has a new, on-campus stadium, senior Deshaun Foreman intends to spend a lot of time on the Rattlers’ new field turf and very little time on its sidelines.

Deshaun Foreman, LeFlore

Deshaun Foreman, LeFlore

As a starter on offense and defense, and even getting some time on special teams as well, Foreman said he isn’t looking for time to rest, only more time on the field.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.