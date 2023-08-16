Now that LeFlore has a new, on-campus stadium, senior Deshaun Foreman intends to spend a lot of time on the Rattlers’ new field turf and very little time on its sidelines.
As a starter on offense and defense, and even getting some time on special teams as well, Foreman said he isn’t looking for time to rest, only more time on the field.
“The fun part is that I don’t really touch the sidelines,” said Foreman, who will hold starting assignments in the trenches, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Rattlers. “But in order to play both sides of the ball you have to be in shape and make sure you keep your game the same and work hard and continue to grind, no matter if it’s sunny, raining, snowing, whatever, you have to keep working.”
Foreman said the responsibility of being one of the team’s leaders serves as all the incentive he needs to reach those goals, stay in good physical condition and be ready to play each week.
He said he and his teammates are applying the same attitude in their effort to turn things around for the program. The Rattlers were 0-10 the past two seasons and have just two total wins over the past four seasons. Prior to that stretch, LeFlore posted 3-7 records for five straight years.
Producing the school’s first winning record since 2010 is this year’s top goal, Foreman said.
“We’ve just got to keep coming, keep working, just keep that dedication and that firepower that you need and hopefully we’ll make some noise this year,” he said.
LeFlore head coach Renardo Jackson, who took over the program last year, said Foreman is a player who can be a difference-maker for the Rattlers.
“Deshaun Foreman is exactly what every high school coach wants to represent him,” Jackson said. “He’s a kid that leads with action. He’s never going to be a rah-rah guy. He’s a lineman that runs his sprints with the receiver group. He’s the first guy in the weight room and he never misses practice. He’s just the ultimate player. If I could inject Deshaun Foreman’s attitude into the rest of the team we’d have a heck of a ball club.
“It is imperative to have a Deshaun Foreman because kids like that are what change the culture of a program. He spends more time with his teammates than I do. He has the vision, he’s caught it, so now he can disseminate it to all the other guys. They follow his lead in the hallways and the classrooms and on the practice field. It’s almost like having an assistant coach amongst the players.”
Foreman said the excitement and enthusiasm that has been created with the new stadium is an energy the Rattlers hope to feed off of this season in their attempt to flip the fortunes of the program.
“It will make us feel more at home,” he said. “We don’t have to play at Ladd anymore. We can finally get comfortable now that we’re playing at our own school. That can help us get more work in on the day of a game and for practices. It will make everything better on the field.”
Jackson agreed with Foreman’s thoughts of the team riding the wave of excitement created by the new stadium, excitement that has been recognizable during preseason practices.
“The energy that’s surrounding us this season is fresh, it’s exciting, the kids are excited,” Jackson said. “We have a very young team so most of them only know the practices and the culture that me and my staff have put in place. Last year was rough, but this year seems to be great because all they know is hard work and being on time and those types of things. … We’re building something special at LeFlore.”
