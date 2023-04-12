Most sports fans know about the LendingTree Bowl for hosting college football teams from the Sun Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference. This year, the LendingTree Bowl celebrates its 25th year with the game to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in December.
However, the bowl organizers do not sit around the other 51 weeks of the year with nothing to do. Being a community partner in area activities is part of the game’s core mission.
The latest event took place at the University of South Alabama’s soccer facility, which is called “The Cage.” One hundred boys and girls from Mobile and Baldwin counties in kindergarten through the eighth grade attended a free half-day clinic for soccer skills and drills training.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
“While the game itself is a big event, the community events are the best part of our job,” said John Clark, the director of marketing and ticket operations for LendingTree Bowl. “We probably have 40 events throughout the year.”
This is not a new direction for the bowl organizers.
“Giving back to the community has always been important,” Clark said. “We are a local nonprofit group ourselves. This is one of the best things we get to do.”
• The LendingTree Bowl joins with the College Football Playoff Foundation to sponsor the “Extra Yard for Teachers” event. This is a national event that supports and celebrates teachers.
“This program gives a $1,000 grant to a teacher,” Clark said. “But we decided to do more. We asked students and parents to say a few words about them.
“We picked the top 10 and gave them $1,000. We just decided to do this on our own.”
Almost 800 nominations were received. Selected were Shameka Florence, Orchard Elementary; Shaniqua Rabb, Ella Grant Elementary; Linda Check, Kate Shepard Elementary; Christy LeGros, Barton Academy; BerAnna Matthews, Lott Middle; Justine Cauley, Grand Bay Middle; Amber Simpson, B.C. Rain High; Bo Mullins, Murphy High; Chasity Touchstone, Mary G. Montgomery High; and April Bell-Bush, Williamson High.
• Also continuing is the LendaHand Small Business Grant Program. This combines the impact and efforts of the LendingTree Foundation, LendingTree’s Corporate Citizenship and employee engagement. Applicants are asked why they are applying for a small business grant and for what purpose they intend to use the funds.
Four winners are selected to receive a $10,000 grant award. The businesses were Early Learning Academy, Kids Kottage Boutique, Southern Cross Home Care of Alabama and West Mobile Dental Care.
“We have done this the past couple of years,” Clark said. “The bowl added an extra $20,000 this year. This is for local small businesses that are primarily run by minorities, women and veterans.”
• The annual art competition is open to students in Mobile and Baldwin counties in grades six through 12. Cash prizes are awarded to the winning students’ art programs. The top finishers were Addison Bonds, Causey Middle School, sixth-eighth grades; Ria Amtha, Barton Academy, ninth-10th grades; and Sammy McLaughlin, Daphne High School, 11th-12th grades. You can find all the finalists at lendingtreebowl.com/2022/11/2022-art-contest-winners-announced.
“The art competitions have been going on for years now,” Clark said. “Most of our program covers are done by local school kids. We have judges from the local art world who rank them and pick the top three. We put them in the game day program.”
• The LendingTree Bowl is a sponsor of the Mobile County Spelling Bee, which marked its 96th anniversary this year. The top three finishers were Elizabeth Finney, UMS-Wright; Ethan Spottswood, Mobile Christian; and Madeline Box, Saraland Middle School.
• The LendingTree Bowl and C Spire have sponsored the 1st & 10 Club meetings for more than two decades. The series of meetings feature a lineup of guest speakers that include sports celebrities, media personalities, and college and professional football coaches.
“This is always a popular event,” Clark said. “We start back in August. Membership is $100 for four meetings with a meal. We also give out MVP awards for offensive and defensive high school players.”
• The LendingTree Bowl is a supporter of Team Focus. Founded by Mike and Mickey Gottfried, the goal has been to provide young men who do not have a father figure in their life with leadership skills, guidance, Godly values and a continual relationship with a mentor.
“We also help with their yearly fundraiser,” Clark said. “It is just one of our side projects that we help with through the year.”
FOOTBALL TO FUTBOL
Clark said the LendingTree Bowl staff has been sponsoring the youth soccer clinic for a few years.
“It is a fast growing sport,” he said. “We used to do a youth football clinic, and may return to one in the future.”
The first soccer clinic was in September 2018. After taking some time off for COVID-19 and a rained-out event, this was the fourth outing.
“It filled up rather quickly,” Clark said. “This is not only for kids who already play soccer but for others just getting into the game.
“There was no fee charged to the kids, the bowl provided soccer balls to each kid, we had food from Foosackly’s while the local Coke distributor donated water and Powerade.”
The AFC Mobile soccer team has assisted in the past, but their group is on hiatus this year. Clark, a board officer for the semipro organization, contacted Coach Richard Moodie at USA for assistance.
“I already had a relationship with John through AFC Mobile,” Moodie said. “He reached out to me and we were very happy to help.
“We love doing youth soccer camps. You expose kids to our program, they see our facilities and meet our players. We had a great time.”
USA participated despite being in its spring season. The campaign will close Saturday at 1 p.m. with a home match against Southern Mississippi.
“We do summer camps for kids, but this was basically a two-hour camp for boys and girls who trained with our players. We had kids 5 to 7 [years old] on one field, those 8 to 10 on one field, and others on another field.”
The day included skills sessions, fun games and a scrimmage. Moodie said his players did all of the coaching, including his many international stars. This included midfielder Nour Imane Addi, a member of College Sports Communicators 2022 Academic All-America third-team roster.
“We hope she will go to Australia for the World Cup,” Moodie said. “Not too many kids from Mobile meet someone from Morocco.”
Moodie said the clinic was a win-win situation for everyone involved.
“I really want to thank the LendingTree Bowl for reaching out and putting on such a great event for the community,” Moodie said. “I can’t say enough about this. We just want to get the kids out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.