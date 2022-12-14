It has been a whirlwind past couple of football seasons for Tiaquelin (call him Ty) Mims. Last fall he moved from his comfortable spot as Baldwin County’s top wide receiver to the team’s quarterback, a position that required a bit of an adjustment period. He adjusted well. Mims threw for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in leading the Tigers to a record of 8-4, passing for 1,428 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for 1,402 yards and 16 more touchdowns, and even returning three punts for 118 yards — and yes, another touchdown.
That brought a few college scouts to Bay Minette, including Southern Miss, which offered the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder with the plan to return him to his more natural position of wide receiver. He signed with the Golden Eagles and wasted no time gaining the attention of his coaches. In his true freshman season, Mims has played in eight games, catching 23 passes for 361 yards and two scores, while returning seven kickoffs for 159 yards and five punts for 54 yards.
This week, he’s back in familiar territory, enjoying a homecoming of sorts as he and his Southern Miss teammates prepare for Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl against Rice at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:45 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
So the past couple of years have seen Mims go from wide receiver to quarterback and back to wide receiver and from leading Baldwin County to its best season since 2003 and its first playoff appearance since 2007 to joining Southern Miss in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference and its first bowl appearance since the Armed Forces Bowl at the end of the 2019 season.
“It’s been great,” Mims said of his first season at Southern Miss. “This has been a great experience, and they have treated me well. … I really didn’t [expect to contribute right away]. It just kind of like slipped up on me. It’s what I’ve always wanted. I’ve always wanted to play college football. I was probably 5 years old when I started playing football and it’s what I’d always dreamed of doing.”
Back then, when playing in recreation leagues, he was a running back. But almost from the start, his coaches along the way recognized one thing about Mims — he was an athlete and a playmaker.
Baldwin County head coach Scott Rials said he’s not surprised Mims has had an immediate impact at Southern Miss.
“He meant everything to us, not only from a skill standpoint — he quarterbacked us and led us to the playoffs and winning the first playoff game against Helena — but his leadership on the field and off the field was important,” Rials said. “He wasn’t a real vocal guy, but he was real good in understanding what we needed and when to say something and how to express it. The guys followed his lead.”
And the college scouts followed Mims’ success.
“Coach [Desmond] Lindsey [Southern Miss receivers coach and pass game coordinator] was out recruiting for Southern Miss and he literally loved Ty from the get-go, and every time he got a chance to get on the road and come by the school to visit, based on the rules, he did,” Rials said. “I’ve been knowing him a long time and Ty really took to Coach Lindsey and the program and he knew it was a program on the way up and that he’d have a chance to play early, which he did.”
Rials said he attended three or four Southern Miss home games to watch his former player at the college level and he noticed the improvements he has made just within the past year immediately.
“They are just really excited about him and he has that good work ethic and he’s a really, really good player,” Rials said. “We felt like he was going to play early. He’s returned some punts and kicks and played a lot of slot receiver and started several games. We’re really proud for him and of him.”
Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said Mims is only going to get better as he grows with the program.
“He’s extremely quick and elusive,” Hall said. “The first guy never tackles him. He’s gotten better and better as the year has gone on. We knew that when we recruited him. He’s a really tough guy to bring down and he’s picked up the offense. We think he’s going to be a dynamic playmaker for us into the future.”
Mims admits it took a bit of adjustment, moving from high school football to Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level college football, but he also said he believes he is making a fairly quick and good transition.
“It was fast,” he said of his first college practice regarding the speed of the game at the college level. “I was nervous. Now, the game has slowed down for me, and I’m not as nervous now. I get nervous if I drop a ball or something, but otherwise, I’m good.
“The first time I got the ball [in practice] I got hit hard, a lot harder than I got hit in high school. So I was like, OK, this is what it feels like. [The game] is just way faster, but I can handle it. I don’t think I’m different. I probably got better at some things.”
Mims said his move from wide receiver to quarterback last season at Baldwin County has paid dividends for him at the college level in terms of him being able to more quickly recognize defensive sets and coverages.
“It really showed me how the field is. When I was at wide receiver I saw just one side of the field, but once I started playing quarterback, you have to read both sides of the field,” he said. “I really got better at reading coverages and how I might be covered.”
He said the Rice defense creates some problems but he trusts how his team has played and his team will be ready to play on Saturday. And he’s looking forward to playing near his hometown in front of family and friends.
“I’m excited. I have a big fan base coming [to the game],” Mims said. “I’m just excited because I know a lot of people from Mobile County and Baldwin County and everybody’s been texting me and asking me for tickets and that makes me feel good because I feel like a hometown hero.”
Southern Miss enters Saturday’s game with a 6-6 record and was 4-4 in Sun Belt games. The Golden Eagles defeated Louisiana-Monroe in their final regular-season game to become bowl eligible. Rice is one of the few 5-7 teams to receive a bowl invitation this season. The Owls lost their final three regular-season games and finished the Conference USA season with a 3-5 mark. The teams faced each other in 2021 when both were members of C-USA, with Rice winning 24-19.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
