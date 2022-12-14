SOUTHERN MISS WR TY MIMS
It has been a whirlwind past couple of football seasons for Tiaquelin (call him Ty) Mims. Last fall he moved from his comfortable spot as Baldwin County’s top wide receiver to the team’s quarterback, a position that required a bit of an adjustment period. He adjusted well. Mims threw for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in leading the Tigers to a record of 8-4, passing for 1,428 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for 1,402 yards and 16 more touchdowns, and even returning three punts for 118 yards — and yes, another touchdown.

That brought a few college scouts to Bay Minette, including Southern Miss, which offered the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder with the plan to return him to his more natural position of wide receiver. He signed with the Golden Eagles and wasted no time gaining the attention of his coaches. In his true freshman season, Mims has played in eight games, catching 23 passes for 361 yards and two scores, while returning seven kickoffs for 159 yards and five punts for 54 yards.

