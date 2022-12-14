Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
There won’t be any secrets when Southern Miss takes on Rice in the LendingTree Bowl Saturday afternoon at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. In truth, the matchup may be one of the best of the bowl season in terms of rivalry.
It pits Southern Miss, which left Conference USA to join the Sun Belt Conference in July, against Rice, still a member of C-USA. The teams had met every season in league play over the previous eight seasons, the Golden Eagles winning five straight (2015-19). Rice won in 2014 and the past two seasons, including last year’s 24-19 decision. The teams are deadlocked 6-6 in their all-time series.
The teams were originally scheduled to play each other again this season before USM’s jump to the Sun Belt, which led to schedule changes to accommodate conference games, and yet they find themselves paired again in Mobile, likely both teams looking to prove something to the other.
It gives the bowl game’s Sun Belt vs. C-USA flavor a bit more spice.
This will mark the Golden Eagles’ third appearance in the Mobile bowl game, the previous two times when the game was called the GMAC Bowl. USM, led by quarterback Jeff Kelly — now head coach of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state champion Saraland Spartans — beat No. 13-ranked TCU 28-21 in the 2000 game. Kelly threw a touchdown pass to Kenneth Johnson with eight seconds to play for the win. In the 2007 game, played at the end of the 2006 season, the Golden Eagles defeated Ohio University 28-7, scoring three touchdowns in the second half.
The Owls are making their first-ever appearance in the Mobile bowl game and their first bowl appearance since the 2014 season when they beat Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl. That was the last time Rice posted a winning record as the Owls finished this season 5-7. Southern Miss enters Saturday’s game with a 6-6 record.
The teams had a common opponent this season with similar results. Rice defeated Louisiana 33-21 at home on Sept. 17, while Southern Miss beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 39-24 at home on Oct. 24.
All those factors create what is expected to be an intense and competitive game. Kickoff for the LendingTree Bowl is set for 4:45 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.
“Initially, I’m just proud to be in the bowl season,” Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said when the matchup was announced. “This has been a tough build here. It’s not been easy with what we inherited and the stuff we’ve been through to get it back, but now we have laid a great foundation. We feel like it’s a really good foundation we can build a really great program off of.
“Then once we found out we were playing Rice — anytime you’re in the bowl season you know you’re going to play a good team. Rice has played a really good schedule. … They’re a lot like us. A bounce or two here or there [and] they could’ve had a much better season [or] they could’ve had a much worse season.”
Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take this team to Mobile and play Southern Miss. It’s especially meaningful since Rice has not been bowling since 2014 and when we practiced last week I could tell how much this game means to our team. Our seniors have a chance to represent Rice one more time and earn the right to be called bowl champions, and our underclassmen can take another step in the building of this program.”
