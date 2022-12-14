Lending Tree

There won’t be any secrets when Southern Miss takes on Rice in the LendingTree Bowl Saturday afternoon at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. In truth, the matchup may be one of the best of the bowl season in terms of rivalry.

It pits Southern Miss, which left Conference USA to join the Sun Belt Conference in July, against Rice, still a member of C-USA. The teams had met every season in league play over the previous eight seasons, the Golden Eagles winning five straight (2015-19). Rice won in 2014 and the past two seasons, including last year’s 24-19 decision. The teams are deadlocked 6-6 in their all-time series.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

