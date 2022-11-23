Talley Haines

Talley Haines

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

Leopards’ Haines resigns

Mobile Christian athletics director and head baseball coach Talley Haines recently announced he has resigned from those positions after 11 years at the school. He led the Leopards to five state championships, including the past two Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championships. He directed the program to state championships in Class 2A and 3A as well. His future endeavors have not yet been determined. Last year, he led Mobile Christian to a 33-4 record. He was named the school’s AD last May. Long-time assistant coach Jason Smith has been promoted to the Leopards’ head coaching position. For now, the AD post will be shared among the school’s assistant ADs.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.