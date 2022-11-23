Mobile Christian athletics director and head baseball coach Talley Haines recently announced he has resigned from those positions after 11 years at the school. He led the Leopards to five state championships, including the past two Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A state championships. He directed the program to state championships in Class 2A and 3A as well. His future endeavors have not yet been determined. Last year, he led Mobile Christian to a 33-4 record. He was named the school’s AD last May. Long-time assistant coach Jason Smith has been promoted to the Leopards’ head coaching position. For now, the AD post will be shared among the school’s assistant ADs.
Donovan third in voting
Former South Alabama baseball standout Brendan Donovan finished third in the recent voting for the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year honor. Donovan, who was recently awarded a Gold Glove as a utility player — the first time utility players have been included in the voting — received 22 third-place votes. He finished behind Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris, who won the award, and Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, the runner-up. Harris received 22 first-place votes and eight second-place votes while Strider received eight first-place and 21 second-place votes.
Donovan played in 126 games for the St. Louis Cardinals, manning six different positions — second base, third base, shortstop, first base, right field and left field. He played four different positions in his first four Major League games for the Cardinals. He finished the year batting .281 with 64 runs, 110 hits, 21 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 45 runs batted in, 60 walks and two stolen bases. At South Alabama, he was a .311 hitter over three seasons.
Harrelson to Gulf Shores
Successful soccer coach Chad Harrelson is leaving St. Paul’s after 18 seasons to accept a new position at Gulf Shores High School. Harrelson will join the Gulf Shores athletic department in January as the school’s director of soccer. He will be responsible for working with the school’s current boys’ and girls’ head coaches and the players on both teams.
In his 29-year career as a high school coach, Harrelson has produced a 401-196-62 record. He led teams to nine Elite Eight advancements in the AHSAA state tournament and five state championship matches. St. Paul’s won the 2019 boys’ state title.
He has also served as the junior varsity coach at the University of Mobile and director of coaching for the Mobile Soccer Club. He also developed and has directed the popular Southern Shootout soccer tournament for the past 21 years.
Kabamba earns SIAC honor
Spring Hill College’s Beril Kabamba was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) men’s basketball Player of the Week, the league announced last week. The preseason all-conference first-team selection led the Badgers to 25 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 72-59 win against crosstown rival Mobile. He also hit a career-high three buckets from beyond the arc and was 100 percent from the free-throw line. Prior to the Badgers’ season opener, Kabamba recorded a double-double at Samford in an exhibition game, producing 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal.
Ex-UMobile coach honored
United Soccer Coaches announced last week that Bob Gray, former head coach of the University of Mobile men’s soccer program (1992-94), was named the recipient of this year’s Bill Jeffrey College Long-Term Service Award. A United Soccer Coaches member since 1978, Gray retired as the head men’s coach at Marshall University in 2016 after 22 years. He previously had served in the same capacity at Mobile and his alma mater, Alderson-Broaddus College (1978-91). He compiled a career record of 445-204-40, including five national tournament appearances, and was named National Coach of the Year in 1991. In his three seasons at Mobile, Gray recorded a 51-13-4 record at the helm of the program, leading the Rams to their first NAIA national championship tournament appearance in history in 1994. He was a former president of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association and he created the NAIA’s first Senior Bowl All-Star Game. In 1994, Gray was selected to coach for the World Cup Special Olympics in Princeton, N.J., and in 2001, he was awarded the NSCAA National Merit Award from NISOA. He is a member of four athletic halls of fame.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022.
