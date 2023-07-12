Second in a series. View Part 1 here.
There may not have been a more interesting region race last season in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football than the one that took place in Class 3A, Region 1. And by all accounts, this year’s 3A, Region 1 race is expected to offer another competitive, down-to-the-last-week-of-play race as well.
Consider this from a year ago:
Excel posted a 9-1 regular-season record and posted an unblemished 7-0 record against region opponents … then lost a first-round playoff game to Pike County 42-14 and its season came to an abrupt end.
One team — eventual state champion St. James of Montgomery, which finished the season with a 13-2 record and a 45-29 win over then-defending 3A champion Piedmont in the state title game — eliminated the three remaining Region 1 teams that reached the playoffs. St. James topped W.S. Neal (7-5 overall, 5-2 in Region 1) in the second round in a 42-21 decision, then defeated Thomasville (9-4, 5-2) in the quarterfinals 40-15 before besting Mobile Christian (6-8, 3-4) by a score of 35-7 in the state semifinals.
On the field, Mobile Christian posted four wins in its first five games, but AHSAA ruled the Leopards had to forfeit all five games for use of an ineligible player, dropping their actual record to 0-5. The Leopards followed that with two straight overtime losses — a 31-29 loss to Pensacola Catholic and a 29-28 loss to region foe Hillcrest-Evergreen.
It appeared, at 0-7, Mobile Christian’s season would not include an appearance in the state playoffs, but that proved inaccurate. The Leopards would win their final three games of the season, all region games, against Cottage Hill Christian, Flomaton and Thomasville. That put Mobile Christian in a three-way tie for fourth place in the region along with Hillcrest-Evergreen and Cottage Hill, and the tiebreakers fell in the Leopards’ favor, sending them to the playoffs as the final team to make the postseason from Region 1.
As a result, Mobile Christian advanced further than any team from the region in the state playoffs, coming one win away from playing for the state championship and losing to the eventual state champ. The Leopards’ overall record of 6-8, without the forfeits, would have been 10-4.
All of that is to say this year’s Region 1 race should be equally as competitive. And Mobile Christian, which returns several starters from last year’s team, will be considered a strong contender for the region crown. The Leopards posted a 38-7 region record in the seven seasons prior to last year and twice played for a Class 3A state championship game (2017, 2019) during that period.
The team produced six players who earned spots on the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A All-State team last season, and all six are back this year. Heading the list is Alabama commit Sterling Dixon, a senior this season, at linebacker/defensive end. There’s also junior Bo Cagle (offensive line) and junior linebacker Kentonio Kelly. Dixon, Cagle and Kelly were first-team All-State selections last season. The group is joined by senior defensive back Camden Lawson (second team), sophomore punter Carter Lewis (second team) and senior wide receiver Aaron Rogers (honorable mention).
Other Class 3A, Region 1 players who earned All-State honors a year ago and are returning this season include Thomasville senior linebacker Ace Thompson (honorable mention) and Flomaton senior defensive lineman Miles Adams (second team).
The other local team in Class 3A, Region 1, Cottage Hill, produced three All-State players last season. But all three — defensive linemen and twins Tyler and Trent Thomas and athlete Kelvon McBride — have graduated. The Warriors will be led by new head coach Carvel Jones, who was promoted to the position from a coordinator position after Stacy Luker, the ultra-successful high school head coach who was originally hired to replace Bobby Parrish, who announced his retirement following last season, had a change of heart and stepped down from the position after a short time at the school.
The Warriors have enjoyed their greatest football success as an AHSAA member in recent years, especially the 2018 season in which they posted a 10-2 overall record and claimed the Class 2A, Region 1 crown with a 7-0 mark. The program moved up to Class 3A in 2020. Since 2018, the Warriors are 18-15 in region play and 31-20 overall.
Thomasville, W.S. Neal and Hillcrest-Evergreen are perennial challengers for postseason play. Flomaton, which was 3-7 overall and 1-6 in region play, and Monroe County, 2-8 and 1-6 a year ago, make up the rest of the eight-team region.
CLASS 3A, REGION 1 STANDINGS
Here are last season’s football standings for Class 3A, Region 1. The first record is the team’s overall record, while the second is its region record. The top four teams from each region earn a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs:
EXCEL 9-2, 7-0
THOMASVILLE 9-4, 5-2
W.S. NEAL 7-5, 5-2
MOBILE CHR. 6-8, 3-4
HILL.-EVERGREEN 4-6, 3-4
COTTAGE HILL 5-5, 3-4
FLOMATON 3-7, 1-6
MONROE CO. 2-8, 1-6
