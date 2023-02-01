On March 16, the world of moviemakers will descend on the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival (or, as it’s referred to on luxury yachts transporting the rich and famous, Festival de Cannes).
A very different but equally enthusiastic fan base will congregate in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 16 for the 2023 Little League World Series of baseball.
The first week of December every year in Las Vegas is unique in that almost everyone is wearing a very large belt buckle. That’s the week when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association holds its National Finals Rodeo.
All of these are huge events for their cities.
It doesn’t matter if you couldn’t pick out Tom Cruise from Tom Sawyer; if you live in Cannes, you know about and are obligated to make sure the Cannes Film Festival is a success now and forever.
Baseball fan or not, if you live in Williamsport, it’s your civic duty to make sure everyone in town is shown a great time as you help the city put its best foot forward during your signature event.
You might rather get trampled by a Brahman bull than attend a rodeo, but that doesn’t change the fact that cowboys and cowgirls are a big part of what makes Las Vegas special every Christmas season. Residents there have to embrace that fact.
That brings us home to Mobile.
What does the Alabama Gulf Coast have in common with Cannes, Williamsport and Las Vegas? We, too, have a signature event that deserves and demands the support of everyone in the region.
The attention of the football world is again on Mobile as the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to kick off Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
The Senior Bowl is our Cannes Film Festival. Our Little League World Series. Our National Finals Rodeo.
By luck, hard work, great foresight or a combination of the three, Mobile is home to the premier college football all-star game. Even if you wouldn’t know a post pattern from Post Malone, it’s the obligation of all of us to support the Senior Bowl.
When I was growing up in Birmingham, I knew only two things about Mobile. We learned in second grade that the port of Mobile was instrumental in transporting products that we used all across America every day. And I learned from my dad that we should be proud the Senior Bowl was played in our state.
Only as an adult did I recognize the importance of Mobile’s birthplace of Mardi Gras in America.
Beyond the civic obligation to make the Senior Bowl a success in Mobile now and forever, the event is awesome.
“The Draft Starts in Mobile” is more than just a clever slogan. It’s a reality.
Hundreds of scouts are in town to evaluate the star players ready to start their professional careers. Last year, that included six quarterbacks, five of whom started games as rookies this year — Kenny Pickett with the Steelers, Desmond Ridder with the Falcons, Malik Willis with the Titans, Bailey Zappe with the Patriots and Sam Howell with the Commanders.
This year’s game has more local flavor than any in recent memory. Three Mobile natives are in the game, including Troy’s Carlton Martial and Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett from McGill-Toolen and South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne from Spanish Fort.
Martial is one of two Troy players in the game, joining offensive lineman Jake Andrews. Wayne is joined by South Alabama teammate Darrell Luter Jr., a defensive back.
Auburn is represented by defenders Eku Leota and Derrick Hall, a native of Gulfport.
And Alabama has a significant haul of seven players in the game, including D.J. Dale, Demarcco Hellams, Henry To’oto’o, Byron Young, Cam Latu, Tyler Steen and Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Tickets to the Senior Bowl should be a hot item for scalpers every year. Anything less than a hard sellout should be an embarrassment for our city. I would be making a similar statement if I were writing for an audience in Cannes or Williamsport or Las Vegas.
