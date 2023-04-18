The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board of Control (CBOC) approved a number of measures last week at its annual spring meeting and the Legislative Council approved six legislative by-laws submitted by member schools.
The board approved making a “medical timeout” before each contest a requirement. A recommendation from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board, the timeout will be conducted prior to each contest to discuss the medical options available to ensure both teams are aware of the health and safety preparedness in place.
The board also approved a pay raise across the board for all contest officials. An Officials Task Force Committee was appointed at January’s meeting to study the current pay scale.
“This is great news for our officials,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said. “The AHSAA ranked near the top in many sports with our neighboring Section 3 states, but according to a survey conducted by AHSAA director of officials, the new scale will make Alabama the leader.”
In other board business:
The CBOC approved a new football playoff rotation for Class 7A beginning with the 2024-25 and 2025-26 classification period. Currently, the first-round pairings pit Region 1 vs. Region 2 and Region 3 vs. Region 4. The rotation will assure each region faces the other three regions over a set period. Classes 1A through 6A already use a four-region rotation.
Approval was given to the wrestling duals championships to have a Final 4 format with the semifinals and finals conducted at the same site.
The board added another week to the end of the cross-country season since this year’s start date comes a week later and would reduce the season from 10 weeks to nine.
The 32-member Legislative Council also ratified six of the 32 legislative proposals submitted by member schools at its spring meeting. Those ratified included Proposal 10, which amends the Coaching Outside the School Year by-law to allow members of a school’s coaching staff to coach non-school teams as long as it is not a sport they coach at the school or a corresponding female or male sport.
They also ratified Proposal 13, which adjusts the Out-of-State Competition Rule to add: Any out-of-state opponent must be a member of its state high school association as defined by the NFHS. Proposal 14was passed, which states member schools may only appeal an AHSAA ruling if said school is involved in the original case. The council ratified Proposal 24,which amends Article III/Membership. The amendment states any non-public school that fails to maintain 10 varsity sports (five girls and five boys) during a two-year classification cycle would move to associate status for the next two-year cycle. Non-public schools may return to full status in the next classification cycle if they compete in 10 varsity sports (five girls and five boys).
They ratified Proposal 26, whichdeals with summer competition. AHSAA will now allow a school team to choose to participate in a college or university camp (three days) outside its allowable three-week period. The school would give up three days from the original three-week period. Also ratified was Proposal 32, which will allow school sports tryouts in the summer during the sport’s allowable three-week period. A school could have seven days to get in five days of tryouts.
TAYLOR ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL
Former St. Paul’s All-State offensive lineman Lucas Taylor announced on his Twitter page recently he is entering the transfer portal. Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 315-pounder, was a member of the Mississippi State football team last season but was redshirted. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
During his recruitment at St. Paul’s, Taylor originally committed to LSU, but had a change of heart and committed to and signed with Mississippi State. At St. Paul’s, Taylor was a two-time, first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State selection.
HOWELL COMMITS TO JAGS
Former Louisiana-Monroe basketball player Thomas Howell, who recently entered the transfer portal, announced on his Twitter page last week he intends to stay in the Sun Belt Conference and sign with South Alabama. Howell, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds a game for the Warhawks last season.
Against South Alabama, Howell scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 72-64 loss to the Jags in Monroe, then scored four points and hauled down eight rebounds in an 81-45 Jags’ win in Mobile. South Alabama was 19-16 last season and 9-9 in Sun Belt play.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
