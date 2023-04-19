Barry Dunning Jr., the former McGill-Toolen standout, has entered the transfer portal, according to several media reports. Dunning, a two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year (2021, 2022) and the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Mr. Basketball selection in 2022, played sparingly last season at Arkansas.
Dunning appeared in just 16 of the Razorbacks’ 36 games (22-14), starting one game. He scored just five points, while grabbing three rebounds, getting two steals and offering one assist. He averaged just 3.2 minutes of playing time per game. His senior season at McGill, Dunning averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks a game.
Prior to signing with Arkansas, Dunning was recruited by Memphis, South Alabama and Ole Miss, among other schools.
PHILON, BIGHAM SELECTED
Baker’s Labaron Philon, who was recently named the ASWA 2023 Mr. Basketball, has been named to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) South boys’ all-star team for the annual North-South all-star game in Montgomery as part of the annual AHSAA All-Star Week activities.
All-Star Week will take place July 17-22 and include all-star competition in a number of sports. The AHSAA North-South football game was played in December at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The all-star rosters are filled by rising seniors.
Philon, who was also selected as the Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year, MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year and Lagniappe Class 6A-7A Player of the Year, is joined on the South roster by four other players from the Lagniappe coverage area — Cameron Pruitt of Theodore, Oliver Sims of Fairhope, Shadrick Toodle Jr. of Cottage Hill Christian and Brittney Reed of LeFlore.
The South girls’ roster also includes five area players, led by Theodore’s Jazmyn Bigham, one of three finalists for the ASWA Class 6A Player of the Year award. Bigham is joined on the team by Davidson’s Jenice Adjessom and Morgan Barnett, Daphne’s La’Merrica Johnson and Foley’s Ashauntee Hobbs. Foley head coach Emily Flanigan will coach the South team.
All rosters include 15 players.
JONES CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNEY SET
The second annual Joey Jones Celebrity Golf Tournament is scheduled Tuesday, May 9, at Kiva Dunes Resort in Gulf Shores. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Youth-Reach of the Gulf Coast. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with play in the four-person scramble beginning at 11:15 a.m. Entry fee is $300 per player. Persons wishing to register for the tournament may do so by phoning 251-967-4809 or by going online at YRGC.org.
Among the celebrities expected to participate are former Alabama football players Bobby Humphrey, David Palmer, Jake Coker and Antonio Langham, former Major League Baseball player Chris Hammonds and former Auburn football player Joe Cribbs. Jones is the former head football coach at South Alabama and current off-field assistant at Mississippi State. He played at the University of Alabama.
SHC MEN’S TENNIS WINS SIAC
The Spring Hill College (SHC) men’s tennis team swept Tuskegee, 4-0, on Sunday to win the 2023 SIAC men’s tennis championship at the Peachtree City Tennis Center. The Badgers (16-7, 10-0 SIAC) swept the Golden Tigers (11-6, 8-2 SIAC) on every court in both doubles and singles play. Charles Walker clinched Spring Hill’s first SIAC Championship in program history on the No. 3 singles court with a sweeping victory over Tuskegee's Josiah Blocus (6-1, 6-1).
MOBILE’S MUSGROVE WINS SSAC HONOR
Tucker Musgrove of the University of Mobile was named the Southern States Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Week last week. The award is based on his performances for the week of March 27 through April 2. During Mobile’s 3-0 weekend against Brewton-Parker College at Jacobs Field, Musgrove raked at the plate, tallying eight total hits in 15 at-bats. Musgrove notched five extra-base hits in the series, recording one double, two triples and two home runs. In the series finale, Musgrove finished 4 for 5 at the plate, hitting for the cycle in Mobile’s 13-9 victory. Currently, Musgrove leads the team in hitting this season, batting .439 across 29 games played, while also leading Mobile in triples (5), stolen bases (14) and at-bats (107). The junior from Semmes, a former Mary G. Montgomery standout, also has a .532 on-base percentage and .767 slugging percentage, as well as 56 runs scored.
