Barry Dunning Jr.
By Tommy Hicks

Barry Dunning Jr., the former McGill-Toolen standout, has entered the transfer portal, according to several media reports. Dunning, a two-time Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year (2021, 2022) and the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Mr. Basketball selection in 2022, played sparingly last season at Arkansas.

Dunning appeared in just 16 of the Razorbacks’ 36 games (22-14), starting one game. He scored just five points, while grabbing three rebounds, getting two steals and offering one assist. He averaged just 3.2 minutes of playing time per game. His senior season at McGill, Dunning averaged 25.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.7 blocks a game.

