Former St. Paul’s and Alabama quarterback A. J. McCarron, who led the Saints to a state championship and Alabama to two national championships as the starting quarterback (2011, 2012), is expected to play in the new XFL this spring. The season, which will feature eight teams, is set to begin Feb. 18.
McCarron, who suffered a knee injury in a preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2021, missed all of the 2021 season and did not play in the NFL in 2022. He was selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks, which is co-owned by “The Rock,” actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson.
McCarron was a fifth-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He would also play for the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and the Falcons.
McCarron is one of several players from the area who have been selected in the XFL draft. He will be joined on the BattleHawks’ roster by former Vigor standout Quinterrius Eatmon, an offensive lineman. Former South Alabama linebacker Jamal Brooks was selected by the D.C. Defenders, while former Gulf Shores and Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers was picked by the Houston Roughnecks. The Orlando Guardians selected former South Alabama offensive lineman Ja’Chai Baker.
MARTIN TO JOIN HOF
Spring Hill College head volleyball coach Peggy Martin will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Feb. 5, the group recently announced. Martin, who has been with the Badgers since 2009, will be inducted into the Missouri HOF as the winningest coach in NCAA history with 1,434 career victories. She is being inducted into the HOF with her former program, the University of Central Missouri Jennies, after a notable coaching career at the school highlighted by 22 Coach of the Year awards, 26 NCAA Tournament appearances, 41 All-Americans and 148 All-Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) players. The enshrinement is set to take place at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, Mo., Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. Martin is already a member of the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame (MSHOF). She was inducted into the MSHOF in 2006, joining her father, Bill Martin, who is also an MSHOF inductees.
JAGS’ RIAS ENTERS PORTAL
South Alabama outside linebacker CJ Rias has entered the transfer portal, he announced on his Twitter page. Rias played in every one of South Alabama’s games this season, receiving 12 starts. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder has one season of eligibility remaining. He arrived at South Alabama after two seasons of junior college play.
This past season he had 36 total tackles, with 23 of those being solo stops. He also had 11 tackles for a loss, including four sacks, as well as one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.
Rias is the fifth South Alabama player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. He joins quarterbacks Desmond Trotter and Eli Gainey, as well as wide receiver Nae’Saaan Dickerson and linebacker Terry Perry.
REAVES PRO BOWL SELECTION
Former South Alabama standout Jeremy Reaves is headed to the Pro Bowl. Reaves, a safety with the Washington Commanders, was voted as a starter on special teams for the postseason game that will take place in Nevada Sunday, Feb. 5, the day after the Reese’s Senior Bowl is played in Mobile. Reaves, who played his prep career at Pensacola Catholic, is one of the most honored Jags players in the program’s history. He was named the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his South Alabama career with 301 tackles, eight interceptions, 22 passes defended and eight forced fumbles. He played in the 2018 Senior Bowl, making eight tackles and collecting an interception.
NINE FROM TIDE IN SENIOR BOWL
In recent days, two more Alabama players have accepted invitations to play in this season’s Reese’s Senior Bowl taking place Saturday, Feb. 5, at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised by the NFL Network. The latest Alabama players to accept invitations are defensive back Jordan Battle and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o. They join DL D.J. Dale, DL Byron Young, DB DeMarcco Hellams, OL Emile Ekiyor Jr., OL Tyler Steen, PK Will Reichard and TE Cameron Latu. Auburn is represented by linebackers Derick Hall, Eku Leota and Owen Pappoe. South Alabama is represented by WR Jalen Wayne (who played at Spanish Fort) and DB Darrell Luter Jr., and Troy is represented by LB Carlton Martial, a former McGill-Toolen standout.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
