Former St. Paul’s and Alabama quarterback A. J. McCarron, who led the Saints to a state championship and Alabama to two national championships as the starting quarterback (2011, 2012), is expected to play in the new XFL this spring. The season, which will feature eight teams, is set to begin Feb. 18.

McCarron, who suffered a knee injury in a preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons back in 2021, missed all of the 2021 season and did not play in the NFL in 2022. He was selected by the St. Louis BattleHawks, which is co-owned by “The Rock,” actor and former pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

