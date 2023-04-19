The Senior Bowl announced last week it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame — former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and former Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda.

Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Senior Bowl selected Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen as its 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson as Co-Offensive Rookies of the Year. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

