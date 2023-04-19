The Senior Bowl announced last week it will induct five new members into the game’s Hall of Fame — former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson, current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and former Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda.
Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Senior Bowl selected Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen as its 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year and Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson as Co-Offensive Rookies of the Year.
The recipients will be honored in the annual induction ceremony emceed by NFL Network host Rhett Lewis at The Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear on Sunday, June 25.
“We are thrilled to be adding such an accomplished group of players to the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame,” Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “These men were among the best of the best coming out of college and they all went on to have incredible pro careers. Each one of them was among the greatest players at their respective positions and we are grateful their NFL journeys began here in Mobile.”
In conjunction with the Hall of Fame festivities, the third annual Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic will be held on Monday, June 26, at Lakewood Golf Club, located on the property of The Grand Hotel. The event will pair 22 foursomes with celebrities from across the football world, including the five Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees and three Rookies of the Year. The full slate of participants from around the NFL and college football will be released periodically over the next few weeks.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Mobile Baldwin Athletic Partnership, established in 2021. This program provides needed resources, ranging from pants and jerseys to blocking sleds and video technology, for underfunded public high school football programs in the two-county area.
The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, established in 1988, includes many players who are also members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Past honorees include Doak Walker, Ray Nitschke, Joe Namath, “Mean” Joe Green, Walter Payton, Franco Harris, Ozzie Newsome, Steve Largent, Kellen Winslow, Dan Marino, Bo Jackson, Derrick Thomas, Terrell Owens and Von Miller. In addition, Paul Brown, Don Shula, Tom Landry, Paul “Bear” Bryant and Eddie Robinson are among the list of inducted legendary pro and college coaches.
“It was such a great honor to get invited to the Senior Bowl and represent East Carolina,” Chris Johnson said. “It felt good to know the Senior Bowl thought I belonged there and I was excited to compete against all the top players in the country. It was an experience that I’ll never forget.”
Clay Matthews said, “It was a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the best in college football, but I looked forward more to the opportunity to compete against the nation’s best and showcase my skills to the many NFL owners, general managers, coaches and scouts. I feel like the opportunities that were afforded me through the Senior Bowl helped me seamlessly transition into the NFL.”
