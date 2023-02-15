Last week, teams in all seven classifications of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) in boys’ and girls’ basketball took part in area tournaments.
The top two teams from those area tournaments earned a spot in sub-regional tournaments, teams playing their games Monday, Feb. 13, and the boys’ teams set to play their sub-regional games on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Winners of the sub-regional games moved on to regional tournaments. For teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, that meant a trip to Montgomery for the South Regional at Garrett Coliseum. It also meant those teams were four wins away from claiming a state championship. Each regional championship team in boys’ and girls’ play will advance to the AHSAA Final Four in Birmingham at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena, Feb. 27 through March 4.
Regional tournament play begins Wednesday, Feb. 15, and continues over the following few days.
Sub-regional play involved six of the AHSAA’s seven classifications as Class 7A doesn’t have enough teams to support sub-regional play. As such, area tournament champions and runners-up in boys’ and girls’ 7A play advance to regional semifinal matchups.
In girls’ play among teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, St. Luke’s won their first-round game but lost in second-round play in Class 2A, Area 1. In Class 3A, Area 1, Mobile Christian defeated Flomaton, then defeated top seed Cottage Hill Christian for the area tournament title. In the sub-region, Mobile Christian defeated Hillcrest-Evergreen 49-44 and will now play Houston Academy in a 3A South Regional semifinal game. Cottage Hill lost to Straughn 51-35, ending its season.
In Class 4A, Area 1, UMS-Wright topped Bayside and Orange Beach beat St. Michael. UMS then defeated T.R. Miller 43-36 in the sub-regional and will face Geneva in the regional semifinals. Orange Beach was set to play Jackson on Tuesday in a sub-regional game. Results of the game were not available at press time. Satsuma lost in the area tournament.
In Class 5A, Williamson defeated Elberta in Area 1, while Gulf Shores beat B.C. Rain. Gulf Shores beat Williamson to take the title. Vigor beat Citronelle and LeFlore then beat Vigor in Area 2, while St. Paul’s defeated Faith Academy, with LeFlore defeating St. Paul’s for the title. St. Paul’s then beat Gulf Shores 44-35 and Williamson beat LeFlore 43-34 in sub-regional games. St. Paul’s will play the Tuesday winner of Carroll vs. Eufaula and Williamson will play the Tuesday winner of the Headland-Charles Henderson matchup.
In Class 6A, Area 1, Theodore defeated Murphy and Blount defeated Saraland, with Theodore beating Blount to win the area. In Area 2, McGill-Toolen beat Robertsdale and Spanish Fort beat Baldwin County, with McGill beating Spanish Fort for the area title. In sub-regional games on Monday, Theodore defeated Spanish Fort 57-46 and McGill defeated Blount 40-26. McGill will play Park Crossing in the regional semifinals, with Theodore set to play Carver-Montgomery.
In Class 7A regional semifinal play, Foley is scheduled to play Central-Phenix City at 9 a.m. and Auburn will take on Daphne at noon in the Central Regional on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Garrett Coliseum. On Thursday, Feb. 16, in the South Regional, Enterprise is set to play Davidson at 9 a.m. and Mary G. Montgomery will take on Prattville at noon.
Boys’ sub-regional games were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14. Results of those games were not available at press time.
In area tournaments, 18 boys teams advanced forward, 14 of those to sub-regional games and the other four to Class 7A regional semifinals, with two of the teams playing in the South Regional and the other two in the Central Regional, both tournaments being played at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
In sub-regional boys play here is Tuesday’s schedule:
CLASS 2A: Zion Chapel at St. Luke’s; Chickasaw at Highland Home.
CLASS 3A: Straughn at Cottage Hill Christian; Mobile Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen.
CLASS 4A: Escambia County at UMS-Wright; Orange Beach at Jackson.
CLASS 5A: St. Paul’s at Williamson; B.C. Rain at Vigor.
CLASS 6A: Spanish Fort at Blount; Theodore at McGill-Toolen.
REGIONAL
CLASS 7A: Feb. 15: Fairhope vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m.; Central-Phenix City vs. Daphne, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16: Baker vs. Enterprise, 10:30 a.m.; Dothan vs. Mary G. Montgomery, 1:30 p.m.
