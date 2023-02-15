Scott Bannon, the director of the Marine Resources Division (MRD) with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, recently conducted an interview with Lagniappe.
The topic was the multiple state records being broken for select saltwater fish between October 2021 and October 2022.
During the interview, Bannon said the list might have to be updated soon because a fish not often seen in Alabama waters had been sent off for DNA testing to identify its species. Those results are back in for what might be a world-record catch.
Eric Crigler of Daphne went in pursuit of swordfish on Saturday, July 23, 2022. What he ended up pulling aboard was a rare Alfonsino fish, also known as the Alfonsin, Longfinned Beryx, Red Bream or Imperador. Its scientific name is Beryx decadactylus.
UNIQUE FISH FOR ALABAMA
Crigler and Joe Davis of Orange Beach were prepared to enter a tournament that fell through at the last moment. Since Davis had his 28-foot Sea Hunt ready to launch, they headed out 68 miles southeast of Perdido Pass to the area known as “The Spur.” This is a canyon that is approximately 1,400 feet deep.
“With daytime swordfishing, you put your bait 50 to 100 feet from the bottom,” Crigler told Lagniappe. “The bite on a swordfish is very subtle. You have to watch the rod closely for any change in movement.”
Crigler noticed some movement on his line. However, it did not appear to be a normal swordfish reaction. On the third time, he knew he had something and set the hook.
“I began pulling it up and it didn’t feel heavy,” Crigler said. “Swordfish can fool you by swimming up with the bait. Or it might have just been a small swordfish. Regardless, I knew something was on there.”
At 200 feet from the surface, Crigler unclipped the weight and brought the fish up. That was when he saw it.
“The water was cobalt that day,” Crigler said. “When it was 50 feet down, we could see the fish was an orange pinkish red. We knew it wasn’t a swordfish.”
Once it was on board, Crigler and Davis were not sure what they had.
“We took extra care to ice it down,” Crigler said. “I reached out to several people to help identify it. We felt confident it was a big one for whatever species it was.”
Among those contacted was MRD’s Craig Newton, located at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. He told Crigler to bring the fish in for an official weight and measurement on Monday, July 25.
“They finished the normal procedure to identify the fish,” Crigler said. “During the process, we felt it was an Alfosino. But it might have been a Splendid Alfonsino [scientific name Beryx splendens], which threw everyone for a loop.”
After reaching out to the University of South Alabama and to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they decided to send the entire fish to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Marine Genomics Lab.
“We got word from A&M on Jan. 11 that it was a regular Alfosino, like everyone felt it would be,” Crigler said. “It is still rare for around here. I spoke to a fishing captain out of Orange Beach, and he had heard of only three others being caught in our area.”
The fish Crigler caught weighed 10 pounds, 12.31 ounces. The average weight is 5.5 pounds.
“We thought it would be a state record after weighing it at Dauphin Island,” Crigler said. “Then Craig looked up the IGFA (International Game Fish Association) record and it was 10 pounds.”
The next step is for Crigler to submit the information to be a world record.
“I just haven’t done it yet,” Crigler said. “Scott has encouraged me to start the application.”
RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME
Crigler, who is 36 years old, said he has been fishing since he was 15. During the last decade, he has spent more time deep-water fishing.
“I remember when a good friend of mine caught a Pomfret, which was a state record,” he said. “I thought that was very cool.
“I am an avid fisherman, so getting a record is something you would like to get. But with any record, they can be hard to get.”
The exhilaration of his catch has not died down.
“I was definitely excited when we got back in and learned it was possibly a state record,” Crigler said. “That was really neat.
“There is skill involved but just as much luck. If the current was going another direction, we would have never crossed the fish. You just have to be prepared when the opportunity presents itself.”
Crigler said being in the right place at the right time made all of the difference.
“The guy I was out with that day has been fishing with me for five to six years,” Crigler said. “We were supposed to fish in a tournament that fell through. We were geared up and ready to go. Then we just decided to go take his boat out. It was an impromptu trip.”
LASTING MEMORY
The final destination of the fish is another story. After it was examined by Texas A&M, they decided to curate it in the school’s fish collection.
“It is a shame I didn’t get to eat it,” Crigler said. “I have been told they are fantastic to eat.”
He also will not be able to mount it on a wall. However, he does have a unique memento of the catch.
“I made a Gyotaku printing after it was measured at Dauphin Island,” Crigler said. “You have to do it on a fresh fish.”
Gyotaku, which in English means “stone impression,” is the traditional Japanese method of printing fish that dates back to the mid-1800s. This is a form of nature printing used by fishermen to record their catches, but it has also become an art form of its own.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series looking at fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
