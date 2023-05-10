 A quartet of Mobile-Baldwin athletes enjoyed strong performances at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state outdoor track and field meets. The Class 4A-7A meets were held in Gulf Shores, with the Class 1A-3A state meets held in Cullman.

Among the several area athletes who came away with top honors in their particular events, there were four — St. Michael’s Tia Acker, Saraland’s Morgan Davis, Janie Ford of St. Paul’s and Kennedy Johnson of St. Luke’s — who came away from the meets with multiple first-place finishes.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.