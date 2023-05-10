A quartet of Mobile-Baldwin athletes enjoyed strong performances at last week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state outdoor track and field meets. The Class 4A-7A meets were held in Gulf Shores, with the Class 1A-3A state meets held in Cullman.
Among the several area athletes who came away with top honors in their particular events, there were four — St. Michael’s Tia Acker, Saraland’s Morgan Davis, Janie Ford of St. Paul’s and Kennedy Johnson of St. Luke’s — who came away from the meets with multiple first-place finishes.
Acker, who is headed to South Alabama on a track scholarship, had a big day in the Class 4A girls’ competition. She claimed first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash. Acker ran the 100m in 12.05 seconds, while clocking in at 24.68 seconds in the 200m. Her time in the 400m was 56.63.
Saraland’s Davis came away with four first-place finishes in Class 6A girls. She had a high jump of 6 feet while producing a long jump of 20 feet, 8.25 inches. In the 100-meter run, she was clocked at 11.63 seconds, while posting a time of 24.06 seconds in winning the 200-meter run.
Ford earned a pair of first-place finishes in Class 6A girls ‘action, leaping 40 feet, 11.25 inches in the triple jump and running the 100-meter hurdles in 14.33 seconds.
Johnson had a pair of running wins in Class 2A competition. The St. Luke’s athlete produced a time of 25.59 seconds in the 200-meter dash and followed that with a time of 57.93 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
The foursome wasn’t the only athletes from schools in the Lagniappe coverage area to claim first-place finishes in the outdoor state meets last weekend. Here is a list of other winners:
GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma, long jump (18-4); Hailey Padgett, Mobile Christian, 100-meter hurdles (16.08); Bayside Academy, 4x800-meter relay (10:05.37).
CLASS 5A
Lydia Reno, Gulf Shores, shot put (37.10.56); Lily Zlab, Gulf Shores, high jump (5-4).
Anthony Jones, St. Paul’s, shot put (51-2.50); Hunter Hall, Spanish Fort, discus (153-4); Spencer Marston, St. Paul’s, javelin (176-5); Marlon Miller, Blount, 400-meter dash (49.02); Evan Wrights, St. Paul’s, 800-meter run (1:55.45); Charles Perry, UMS-Wright, 3,200-meter run (9:13.88); St. Paul’s, 4x800-meter relay (7:57.77); Stone Smith, St. Paul’s (4:14.55).
TEAM
In the Class 4A-7A girls’ meet in Gulf Shores, Brooks won the 4A state title, with Scottsboro taking the Class 5A crown, Mountain Brook winning the Class 6A title and the Class 7A championship going to Hoover. Local teams placing in Class 4A include No. 2 Bayside Academy, No. 7 St. Michael, No. 8 Mobile Christian and No. 9 Satsuma. In Class 5A, Gulf Shores finished ninth, with Elberta at No. 13, Faith Academy at No. 19 and B.C. Rain at No. 33. In Class 6A, St. Paul’s finished third, Saraland was fifth, UMS-Wright took No. 13 and Blount finished at No. 17. In Class 7A, Foley was No. 5, Baker No. 10, McGill-Toolen No. 13 and Daphne No. 21.
In the Class 4A-7A boys’ team competition, Anniston won 4A, Scottsboro won 5A, Homewood won 6A and Hoover won 7A. Local teams placing in boys’ team standings included Mobile Christian at No. 8 and Bayside Academy at No. 26 in Class 4A, with Elberta No. 6, Vigor No. 8, Faith Academy at No. 13 and Gulf Shores at No. 35 in Class 5A. The Class 6A standings included St. Paul’s at No. 2, UMS-Wright No. 4, Spanish Fort No. 8, Blount No. 13 and Murphy No. 30. In Class 7A, McGill-Toolen was No. 6, Foley No. 13, Davidson No. 17, Fairhope No. 18, Mary G. Montgomery No. 23 and Baker No. 25.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
