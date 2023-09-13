You’ve all heard the saying, based of course in well-documented results, that “you can’t win if you don’t score.”
It’s a fact. And there are a number of local high school football teams that are proving that to be accurate, in a big way. But it’s also a fact, it should be pointed out, that teams allowing an opponent to score a lot of points face the prospect of losing a lot of games.
So far this season, we have seen a bit of both among local schools. For a closer examination, check out this week’s Five Things feature.
1) Lots of scoring
Taking matters into their own hands, 17 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are averaging at least 20 points a game heading into this week’s schedule of games. Of that number, nine are averaging at least 30 points a game. And all but two of the teams boast winning records, with those two teams at 1-1 this week.
Leading the scoring attack is Baker which is averaging 45.0 points a game, followed by Davidson (43.5), Mobile Christian (36.7), St. Luke’s (36.0), Gulf Shores (34.6), Faith Academy (34.3), Theodore (33.6), Bayside Academy (32.7) and St. Michael (30.0).
The remainder of teams averaging at least 20 points includes Foley (29.6), Mary G. Montgomery (29.3), Vigor (28.6), Alma Bryant (26-5), B.C. Rain (26.0), Daphne (25.0), Spanish Fort (24.0) and Satsuma (20.0).
The teams among that group with 1-1 records include Alma Bryant and Davidson, which has the second-best scoring average, beating Hillcrest-Evergreen 59-46 but losing to Baker 66-28.
2) Lots of opponent scoring
Of course, there’s also the other side of the coin, which is allowing the opponent to have big scoring nights. There are a few of those among local teams as well. Eighteen, in fact. Of that number, six teams have yet to win a game — Baldwin County, Elberta, Orange Beach, Chickasaw, Cottage Hill Christian and Robertsdale.
The local team giving up the most points per game so far this season is Chickasaw at 39.3 points a game. Elberta (38.7) is second, followed in order by Davidson (37.6), Robertsdale (35.0), Citronelle (30.3) and St. Michael (30.0). Others allowing at least 20 points a game include Orange Beach (28.5), Blount (25.7), Baldwin County (25.5), Cottage Hill Christian (25.3), Satsuma (24.6), Alma Bryant (24.5), Fairhope (23.7), Foley (23.6), Faith Academy (22.6), Baker (21.7) and B.C. Rain and St. Paul’s (20.0).
3) More to ‘the point’
Those averages are basic, but here are a few low scoring numbers that are positive, as in points allowed per game. MGM’s defense leads the way thus far, allowing three opponents an average of just 5.3 points a game. Mobile Christian ranks second in the category at 9.0, followed by Spanish Fort at 10.0. There are three teams allowing just 11.3 points a game — UMS-Wright, Bayside Academy and St. Luke’s — while Gulf Shores is surrendering just 12.0 points a game.
4) Scoring shortages
Again, there is the other side of the coin with teams having a hard time finding the end zone. Leading the way is Orange Beach, which is 0-2 on the season and its offense has yet to score a point. However, the defense has chipped in two points on a safety. That put the Makos as the low-scoring team in the area, averaging just one single point a game. McGill-Toolen is close behind. The Yellow jackets are averaging just three points a game, with Robertsdale averaging a mere 3.5 points an outing. Murphy is the only other team in the area averaging less than 10 points a game, carrying a 4.3 average into this week’s game.
5) Guest pickers on fire
In this week’s Prep Picks Panel, former All-Sun Belt Conference linebacker Jake Johnson, who transferred to South Alabama after playing at Virginia Tech (he was the Hokies’ leading tackler in a game against Alabama) has big shoes to fill in the role of guest picker. Last week’s guest picker, University of Mobile men’s basketball head coach Darnell Archey, was a perfect 12-0. Archey’s unblemished list of picks boosts the guest picker (previous guest pickers have been WKRG-TV’s Peter Albrecht and Tennessee Titans scouting coordinator Patrick Woo) record to 31-5, which is tops heading into this week.
It should be noted Randy Kennedy was also perfect with his picks last week and he moved into a tie for second place at 30-6 on the year.
Johnson is currently the owner of Mobile Amp Performance and Saraland Strength and Crossfit, where he trains athletes in a variety of sports performance areas.
