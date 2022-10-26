The first two stages of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball playoffs have been completed. Now comes the final stage — the state tournament at Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena Oct. 25-27 — to determine the best teams in the group’s seven classifications.
Eight teams — four from the recent South Super Regional in Montgomery and four from the North Super Regional in Huntsville — earned spots in the state tournament and are now set to play for the Blue Map trophy, symbolic of the best team in the state.
Ten teams from the Lagniappe coverage area — Bayshore Christian (Class 2A), St. Luke’s (Class 3A), Satsuma (Class 4A), Orange Beach (Class 4A), Gulf Shores (Class 5A), Faith Academy (Class 5A), Spanish Fort (Class 6A), Bayside Academy (Class 6A), St. Paul’s (Class 7A) and McGill-Toolen (Class 7A) — have earned the right to play for the state title in their respective classification.
The list includes four teams — Bayshore Christian, St. Luke’s, Spanish Fort and McGill-Toolen — that enter the state tournament as the No. 1 seeds out of the South Regional.
There will be some tough competition along the way in the single-elimination tournament that began on Tuesday and concludes on Thursday.
“It has definitely prepared us,” St. Luke’s head coach Meredith Donald said of playing strong competition in the local area during the regular season and into the playoffs. “I think we have great volleyball in Mobile and over in Baldwin County. I think competing with them all year has made us better and made us able to compete at the top level, especially playing teams above our classification. I think that has made us a whole lot better.”
St. Luke’s has been the No. 1-ranked team in the AL.com volleyball poll most of the season and they are familiar with the state tournament, having reached the event in recent seasons, including winning the state title in 2016 and 2017.
“Experience is huge,” Donald said. “It’s definitely a different environment. We have three players who have been there before and competed and, of course, [senior] Haley [Patterson] has been there a few times, so we’re kind of looking to her and hopefully, she can lead and make the younger ones feel comfortable in that environment. Hopefully, we’re prepared. We’re looking forward to it.”
Patterson set the school record this season for career kills and has been the Wildcats’ leader all season long.
“We had a good run at the super regionals and we’re hoping to continue that,” Donald added. “We’re not overlooking anybody at this point. We’re just going to focus on our first match and hopefully we can serve and pass well and hopefully we’re successful. We know it all starts there and that’s our goal.”
Donald said of all the things her team brings to the table, it is the grit of the players that has stood out above their other attributes.
“They just battle,” she said. “They fought hard [in the super regionals]. I think we were down five [points] to Houston Academy and they fought back to tie it up. They just never quit, and that’s what I admire most about them. They are never going to quit or stop trying.”
Bayside Academy returns to the state tournament, but is playing as a Class 6A team for the first time. The school has won 20 consecutive state championships, a national record, as well as 30 total state crowns, also a national record. They do not enter the tournament as the top seed from the South Super Regional. That honor goes to Spanish Fort, which defeated Bayside in the area tournament title game and then again in the super regional title game.
There are three rounds to the state tournament — first round, semifinals and championship match. In each of the classifications, the first round and semifinals will be played one day, with the title match set for the following day.
Here are the first-round matchups involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, including the dates and times for the semifinal and title game matches:
CLASS 2A: First round: Tuesday, Oct. 25, noon: Bayshore Christian vs. Fyffe. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.: St. Luke’s vs. Susan Moore. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.
CLASS 4A: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m.: Satsuma vs. Deshler; 1:30 p.m.: Orange Beach vs. Priceville. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 6 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 1:30 p.m.: Gulf Shores vs. Jasper; 1:30 p.m.: Faith Academy vs. Arab. Semifinals: Oct. 25, 4 p.m. Title match: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.
CLASS 6A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m.: Bayside Academy vs. Hazel Green; 10:30 a.m.: Spanish Fort vs. Oxford. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, noon.
CLASS 7A: Wednesday, Oct. 26, noon: St. Paul’s vs. Sparkman; noon: McGill-Toolen vs. Huntsville. Semifinals: Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Title match: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.
