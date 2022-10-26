State Volleyball

Bayshore Christian volleyball during the South Super Regionals in Montgomery.

 BY SHANE RICE

The first two stages of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state volleyball playoffs have been completed. Now comes the final stage — the state tournament at Birmingham CrossPlex and Harris Arena Oct. 25-27 — to determine the best teams in the group’s seven classifications.

Eight teams — four from the recent South Super Regional in Montgomery and four from the North Super Regional in Huntsville — earned spots in the state tournament and are now set to play for the Blue Map trophy, symbolic of the best team in the state.

