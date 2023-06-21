The Capdevielle Trophy is the third-oldest award presented by the Gulf Yachting Association (GYA). A series of 12 regattas stretching from Florida to Louisiana take place to decide an overall champion.
Following the 2022 season, the prestigious cup was presented to the Buccaneer Yacht Club (BYC). After the initial four races of this season, it appears the trophy might remain along the shores of Mobile Bay.
MOBILE YACHT CLUB
With one-third of the schedule completed, in first place is Mobile Yacht Club (MYC). The team has collected two wins, a runner-up finish and a third-place effort.
“The Mardi Gras Regatta was supposed to be [the] first [regatta of the year], but it got pushed back because of the weather and ended up being a one-day race,” Zane Yoder, who sails with MYC, said. “The first real race was the GYA Opening Regatta, which we won on Lake Pontchartrain.
“We had light and shifty winds. It is easy to have big errors and pitfalls. We managed to get through relatively unscathed.”
Next was the Spring Regatta. The hosting Buccaneer Yacht Club managed to pick up the win in a tiebreaker with Mobile.
“This was a great event,” Yoder said. “We had a solid breeze. It was really close by all the teams.”
The rescheduled Mardi Gras Regatta was next. It was back on Lake Pontchartrain.
“We had more of the same weather,” Yoder said. “The course was very one-sided. We did not have the opportunity to pass people or do anything.”
The latest event was the Candler Regatta hosted by St. Andrews Yacht Club in Panama City, Fla.
“We had a medium breeze with lots of current,” Yoder said. “It was difficult to deal with, but we knew where it was going and where it was coming from.”
MYC would go on to win. It was the team’s first win at this event since 1957.
“This is the best start for us in quite a number of years,” Yoder said. “Our team has been sailing a lot. We have been developing our kids through the junior program.”
Adults joining Yoder on the MYC team are Hailey Chamberlain, Judd Chamberlain, Josh Deupree, Rod Favela, Jimmy Murray, Robert Prince and Adam White. The juniors include Alexander Bridges, Anne Margaret Bridges, Marc Leyk, Cooper Mann, Chloe Parker, Mack Purvis and March Tremayne.
“The regattas only get harder from here,” Yoder said. “The one in Fort Walton [Meigs Regatta, July 8-9] will be very tough. It is normally one of our stumbling blocks. If we stay in the top three, we should maintain our lead.”
FAIRHOPE YACHT CLUB
In the current standings, MYC is first with 0.9424 points. Next are Gulfport Yacht Club with 0.7590 points and New Orleans Yacht Club with 0.5971 points.
Holding down fourth place is Fairhope Yacht Club (FYC) with 0.5827. This is impressive because they have only competed in three of the races.
“We sent a team for the Mardi Gras Regatta, but it was postponed because of the weather,” Jennifer Stanley, fleet captain for FYC, said. “Then it got rescheduled on short notice. It was bad for us because we had kids graduating at that time.
“It was the same with the Opening Regatta. It is normally the first weekend of May, not at the end. Half of our team are juniors, so it was difficult to field a team.”
The result was a 12th-place finish. For the Spring Regatta, FYC improved to take seventh place.
“We competed in both the Capdevielle and Open categories,” Stanley said. “We are trying to involve more adult sailors.”
FYC began to jell at the Candler Regatta, finishing in third place.
“We had a nice boost when Nathan Valentine joined us,” Stanley said. “He has been sailing 420 boats in college. He sailed for us on the last day and got two second-place finishes.”
FYC’s junior program has been very impressive. They have been competitive in the Junior Lipton program, which is the premier competition for sailors 18 and younger.
“We have done well the last five years,” Stanley said. “Nate Hartwell has been on the crew for all of our Capdevielle races. At the Junior Lipton, he won the Uncle Roy Trophy for being the first-place skipper in the final race.”
Other adults on the team are Christian Dees, Robert Hangen, Scott Hartwell, Wes Stanley, Christian Waara and Randy Fitz-Wainwright. Other juniors are Joe Comer V, Cruz Dabney, Layton Duggar, Coleman Kennedy, Brockton Norris, Isaac Sprayberry and Chandler Taloney.
BUCCANEER YACHT CLUB
The defending champions have only managed to compete in half of the races. This has left them in seventh place with 0.5468 points.
“The Mardi Gras Regatta was on a rescheduled weekend, and some of our sailors already had plans,” Ken Kleinschrodt, who serves as team captain, said. “Our top guns of Karl [Kleinschrodt], A.J. [Pereira] and Paul [Kleinschrodt] raced in last year’s Viper North American Championships and this year’s Viper World Championships.
“Their wives and girlfriends were not letting the re-sail get in their way. Also, Paul and Ashley had a new addition to the family.”
BYC took fourth place at the GYA Opening Regatta.
“After three races, Buccaneer was leading by two points over three clubs,” Ken Kleinschrodt said. “I figured we were not going to hold that position on Lake Pontchartrain’s light and shifty conditions, so I let our juniors skipper the last two races.”
BYC did manage to win the Spring Regatta.
“The same team that sailed last year's Spring Regatta won,” Ken Kleinschrodt said. “Mobile Yacht Club sailed an equally great regatta coming back to tie the host team, but lost on a tie-breaker with our team having the most firsts, seconds and so on.”
Others sailing for BYC this year are Sean Cruthirds, Georgia Huffstetter, Amy Kleinschrodt, Ella Lansford and John Marshall.
“Essentially, we have the same team as last year,” Ken Kleinschrodt said. “However, we are leaning heavily on our junior sailors getting them some valuable tiller time.”
He does not think the fact Buccaneer is the defending Capdevielle champions has affected this year’s team.
“Every regatta is different, with many of the clubs having a couple of different traveling teams,” he said “So, we are not so much of a target. Most of the time, we try to get out of our own way.”
