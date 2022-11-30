Prep football

There’s a lot to like about the 2022 high school football season in the area and state, which comes to a close with this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championship games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not only was the season a success for many teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, but we had the opportunity to witness a number of talented teams and individual pl ayers throughout the season.

For sure, it was an interesting season, one that offered a few turnarounds, some surprises and the continuation of success by some programs. As is usually the case, high school football fans in this area were not cheated when it comes to strong competition and outstanding talent.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

