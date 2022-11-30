There’s a lot to like about the 2022 high school football season in the area and state, which comes to a close with this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state championship games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not only was the season a success for many teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, but we had the opportunity to witness a number of talented teams and individual pl ayers throughout the season.
For sure, it was an interesting season, one that offered a few turnarounds, some surprises and the continuation of success by some programs. As is usually the case, high school football fans in this area were not cheated when it comes to strong competition and outstanding talent.
This week’s Five Things offers a review of some of the things that stood out about the 2022 season:
1. Turnarounds
Several teams made interesting turnarounds from the previous year. Perhaps the most notable was Mary G. Montgomery, which was 0-10 last season and produced a 6-5 record this season, which included the Vikings’ first playoff appearance in 20 years. Notable in the other direction was Vigor, which was 14-1 a year ago and won the Class 4A state title, only to go 5-4 as a Class 5A team this season and miss the playoffs. Gulf Shores had a good upgrade, going from 6-4 in 2021 to 11-2 and a Top 10 ranking this season. Mobile Christian had the most interesting of turnarounds, going from a Top 10 Class 3A team to an 0-7 record when four games were forfeited by the AHSAA for use of an ineligible player. Yet the Leopards won their final three games to get in the playoffs and reached the semifinals, finishing at 6-8. Others include Faith Academy, which was 7-5 last year and this year was 11-3 and reached the Class 5A semifinals; St. Luke’s, which was 1-9 a year ago and improved to 4-7 and grabbed a Class 2A playoff spot this season; and Theodore, which ended the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 6A after moving down from Class 7A, the Bobcats going 13-1 this year after a 10-2 mark last season.
2. Class 6A, Region 1
After the AHSAA announced its reclassifications for football late last year, it became apparent Class 6A, Region 1 would be one of the most competitive regions in the state. And it was. Saraland, 13-1, heads to the state championship game this week. Theodore, which won the region title, also finished 13-1 and reached the state semifinals. There’s also St. Paul’s, which made a late push to get to 7-6 and reach the quarterfinals. Spanish Fort also reached the playoffs, which meant perennial playoff teams such as McGill-Toolen and Blount were left out of the postseason.
3. Class 5A, Region 1
Ditto. This region, following reclassification, took on a new look. And like Class 6A, Region 1, it became a nine-team region, meaning five teams would not play in the postseason. UMS-Wright was No. 1 and undefeated throughout the regular season but lost a close game at Charles Henderson, which will play for the state crown this week. Gulf Shores had a strong season and was knocked out of the playoffs by Faith Academy, another Region 1 team, which was eliminated from the playoffs by Charles Henderson, which eliminated three Region 1 teams on its way to the title game, including Williamson.
4. Coaching notes
Of course, the biggest coaching story locally may also be the biggest coaching story in the state as UMS-Wright’s Terry Curtis became the state’s all-time winningest coach, passing former Vestavia Hills head coach Buddy Anderson. Curtis ended the season with an all-time record of 348-93, which is two wins better than Anderson’s 346-160 record. Zach Golson’s work at MGM and its turnaround also received plenty of attention. Also noteworthy was the job of Chickasaw’s C.J. Herring, who took over after previous head coach Ryan Little left just prior to the start of the season to take an assistant job at T.R. Miller. Herring then lost his top player, who transferred to another school, as well as one of his coordinators. But he led the Chieftains to a 7-4 record, the most wins in the young program’s history, and a spot in the playoffs. Mark Hudspeth’s continued improvement of the Gulf Shores program is worthy of note, along with Faith Academy’s Jack French, whose Rams lost only three times, each loss coming to a Top 10 team.
5. Home fields
One of the more intriguing aspects of the past season centered around home stadiums, or rather where some Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) teams would play their home games. In an 11th-hour decision, MCPSS went against a decision of late last season to play no games at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex; they used the facility for 14 games while new home stadiums were being completed at LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Vigor. Plans for new stadiums for Williamson and Murphy are still intact, though actual construction has not begun; the other four will have new home fields next season, eliminating the “Where are we playing this week?” questions.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
