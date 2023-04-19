Spring has finally sprung. With the warmer weather and later sunsets come the opportunities for many more athletic endeavors.
This is certainly true for the organizations in Mobile and Baldwin counties that attract, assist or manage events to support the local economies.
MOBILE COUNTY
The Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) is a nonprofit sports commission formed in 2008 by the Mobile County Commission. The main goal is to create a positive economic and public relations impact by supporting sporting events that attract visitors to the area.
Each year, they produce a report showing the estimated economic impact an event had on Mobile County. It seems two of the largest from 2022 are actually returning over the next few weeks.
In third place for the previous fiscal year was the USA Gymnastics Region 5 Trampoline & Tumbling Championship Meet. The estimated economic impact was $1,203,904.
This year’s event starts Friday at 8 a.m. and concludes mid-afternoon Sunday at the Mobile Civic Center. The competition is a qualifying event for the USA Gymnastics National Championships and the Junior Olympic Championships.
“Youth-oriented sports events are the golden eggs of the sports tourism business because when a young athlete travels to compete in a sports event most, if not all, of the entire family travels, too,” Danny Corte, MSA’s executive director, told Lagniappe. “And that fact generates a substantial economic impact to the hosting area.
“To illustrate, coming up the weekend of April 21-23 is the 2023 USA Gymnastics Region 5 Trampoline & Tumbling Meet. This will be the fourth time we’ve hosted this event that will bring 500-plus young competitors to Mobile along with their families from nine southeastern states. Based on past experience, this event alone should generate a $1 million-plus impact with over 1,400 visitors in town for the weekend.”
The USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championship Tournament will be April 28-30. Last year, 242 teams took part, with 168 in Mobile and 74 in Foley. Using an economic impact formula created by the University of Arizona on what visitors spend on average while attending various sporting events, this volleyball tournament produced $2,630,720. That was the most amount for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022.
The tournament serves as a regional championship in which teams from across the southeastern United States compete for a bid to the USA Junior Volleyball National Championships. Grassroots play begins at 5:40 p.m. on April 28 at the Mobile Convention Center. Gulf Coast Region Championship begins the next two days at 7 a.m. inside the Mobile Convention Center, Mobile Civic Center and Expo Hall.
“Then, the MSA is following up the next weekend as we host for the ninth time the 2023 USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region Championship Tournament,” Corte said. “The recent purchase of portable courts through the Mobile County ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds has allowed us to grow this tournament this year to include needing to use the Expo Hall, too. We expect the estimated economic impact numbers for this event will come in around $2.5 million with as many as 3,000-plus visitors in town.
“Based on those estimates, this particular volleyball tournament is one of the largest annual events the MSA has attracted and has hosted over the years. So, the sports tourism business is still strong in our area, and seemingly getting stronger.”
Set for April 24-28 is the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s state tennis tournament. The Mobile Tennis Center will again host the event. Classes 1A-3A and 6A will take the courts that Monday and Tuesday. Classes 4A-5A and 7A will play that Thursday and Friday. Bayside Academy is the defending girls’ champion for Class 1A-3A.
BALDWIN COUNTY
Foley Sports Tourism, which won a 2022 SportsEvents Media Group Readers’ Choice Award for All-Star Multi-Purpose Venue, has been very busy. Last weekend, they hosted the Battle by the Bay volleyball event and the Coastal Soccer Invitational.
This Saturday and Sunday are set for the Gulf Coast Open at the Foley Event Center. This event is hosted by the USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Region. It is open to club teams in age divisions ranging from 12 to 18, as well as Grassroots.
On April 29, the Northern Gulf Lacrosse Alliance will host teams at the 2023 Jubilee Jam. The event will feature both boys’ and girls’ club lacrosse competition.
The Worldwide Spirit Association is sponsoring the Worldwide D2 Championship on April 29 and 30 at the Foley Event Center. The event will feature team, small group and individual divisions in both cheer and dance.
It has already been an incredibly full month for the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events group. So far, they have hosted the Sun Conference beach volleyball championship, the Gulf Shores High School golf tournament, the Alabama Independent School Association track and field championship, the Cubing USA Southeast championship (speedcubing is the act of solving twisty puzzles, such as the Rubik's Cube) and the Deep South Beach Blast cheerleading event.
Still on the schedule are the Alabama Tennis Invitational for Mixed, 55 and over, and Combo, 65 and over (April 20-23 at the Gulf Shores Tennis Center, the Peninsula Golf & Racquet Club and The Beach Club), the Pleasure Island Showdown softball tournament (April 21-22 at the Gulf Shores Five Plex), the NPC Clash at the Coast bodybuilding competition (April 21-22 at the Orange Beach Event Center), the Flora-Bama Mullet Man Triathlon (April 22 outside the Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar), the Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival 5K run (April 22 at 2660 Straights Boulevard in Gulf Shores), the Flora-Bama Mullet Swing golf tournament (April 26 at the Peninsula golf course) and the 14th annual Bama Coast Cruisin’ car show (April 27-29 at The Wharf in Orange Beach).
