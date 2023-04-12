Less than a month after being formally introduced as the school’s new head football coach, Stacy Luker has stepped down from the position at Cottage Hill Christian.
The announcement apparently caught Head of School and former Warriors’ head football coach Chris Brazell — and no doubt many others associated with the school and the program — by surprise.
In a text message to Lagniappe, Luker said he is uncertain what the future holds for him.
“I want to thank Coach Chris Brazell and the Cottage Hill family for their kindness and respect for Donna and I during this process,” Luker wrote. “After 28 years of leading football programs, I have decided to step away from being a head football coach at this time.
“Cottage Hill Christian is a first-class school and they deserve a coach that can give them the time and energy it takes to be successful. I am not sure what the future holds for me going forward but I know that God will provide the right direction.”
Luker was announced as Cottage Hill’s new head coach with great fanfare. He is an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Hall of Fame inductee who has won six state championships — five at Sweet Water (2004, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010) and one at Clarke County (2021). In his 28-year career as a head coach, 27 have been spent in Alabama. His record in the state is 232-102.
At his introductory press conference, Luker said, “I love coaching. I love winning. It makes my food taste better.”
He was set to replace Bobby Parrish, who was the Warriors’ head coach the past two seasons and spent the past five seasons at the school, serving on Brazell’s staff before being promoted to head coach when Brazell was named head of school.
Parrish was 8-11 in his two seasons at the helm of the program, including a 5-5 record last season in Class 3A, Region 1.
Attempts to reach Brazell for comment were unsuccessful.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
