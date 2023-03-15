Madison, Miss., Central High School should be favored for a state championship in tennis this season if the school’s performance in last weekend’s McGill-Toolen Invitational tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center is any indication.
Madison Central has a deep roster, so deep it registered two teams in the tournament — Madison Central Orange and Madison Central Blue. The Orange team finished first in the A Draw, which featured the teams with the highest rankings based on computer rankings. Madison Central Blue finished second.
McGill head coach Jason Abraham explained the tournament, which is in its 13th year, uses the universal tennis rating (UTR) system. Teams pick six players and that information is loaded into the system, which provides the rating for each of the players. That rating determines a team’s draw for the tournament. The A Draw included the highest-rated players, followed by the B Draw and so forth to the D Draw.
“The interesting thing was the two teams from Madison Central were the two strongest teams in the tournament,” Abraham said. “It was something. I’ve never seen anything like it. A lot of the tennis players from that city come from that area and they have a good 12 to 15 players on that team. One of the teams had upperclassmen and the other one had younger kids. It didn’t matter. They were all real good players.”
In all, 48 teams took part in the boys’ tournament. Along with local teams taking part, teams also traveled from other parts of the state as well as from Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida to take part in the event.
“We draw teams from the panhandle of Florida, all over Alabama, a good number from Mississippi and then a lot of teams from Louisiana,” Abraham said. “The local programs did well. We saw St. Paul’s and UMS[-Wright] and our guys had a team too. It’s good to see.”
Abraham said the tournament is a primary fundraiser for the McGill tennis program, plus it provides strong competition in a tournament setting that benefits all the participating teams as they go forward with their respective seasons.
“The Tennis Center is really impressive and they do a great job with the tournament there,” he said. “It’s [the Tennis Center] so big it has allowed us to grow over the years. Now we’re the first- or second-biggest high school tournament in the country. It’s something we’re proud of and it serves as a great fundraiser for us.”
The girls’ tournament, which will also feature 48 teams, is scheduled Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, also at the Mobile Tennis Center.
“I feel like it helps everyone a good bit because it gives them competitive teams that are uncommon opponents,” Abraham said. “Madison Central is clearly the best team out of Mississippi, and then they are playing some of the best teams out of Alabama, Florida and Louisiana, too. So it’s easy to find good competition in the tournament. It gets the teams ready for state and USTA tournaments.”
In the A Draw, the two Madison Central teams took the top two spots, with Pensacola Catholic finishing third and Brother Martin of New Orleans finishing fourth. In the B Draw, Gulfport was first, followed in order by Jesuit B of New Orleans (it also had an A team), Albertville and Ocean Springs. In the C Draw, Stone of Wiggins, Miss., was first, with Germantown taking second, Saraland third and Catholic of New Iberia, La., finishing fourth. The D Draw found St. Stanislaus finishing first. Hewitt-Trussville was second with Satsuma third and Saraland fourth.
“There is a lot of excitement and the kids are pulling for each other,” Abraham said of the atmosphere that surrounded the tournament. “Everyone enjoys themselves. It was intense, but it’s still a neat experience seeing really good teams play against each other. That really stands out. There was good sportsmanship. Even though it was tough competition and a challenge, the sportsmanship was really good and the level of play was probably the highest I’ve seen [in the history of the tournament].
“It helps a lot, not just from competition but because you are playing a lot [during the event]. You’re playing two matches the first day and two matches the next day. It’s kind of grueling and it’s tough on the kids but it gives them really good competition.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
