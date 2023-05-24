Orange Beach celebrates after winning a state championship during the AHSAA Class 4A softball state final between Houston Academy and Orange Beach at Jacksonville State's Jana McGinnis Field in Jacksonville, Ala., Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Vasha Hunt | preps@al.com)
Shane Alexander wasn’t sure what to expect when he accepted the task of developing the Orange Beach softball program four years ago. He had spent the previous 21 years as the softball coach at Hartselle and he was talking on a Makos’ program with no history, no prior competition.
Today, Orange Beach is a three-time state champion — the previous two seasons in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 2A and this past season in Class 4A. The program has been eligible to play for a state title for only three seasons. Alexander and his players are 3 for 3.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
