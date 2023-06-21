Orange Beach has been eligible for the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) softball state championships for the past three seasons. The Makos have three Blue Map trophies in the school trophy case, having won two Class 2A state titles and this past season, winning the Class 4A state crown when they moved up two classifications.
They have won all three state championships with a young roster that, while experienced, continues to favor underclassmen rather than seniors. It also favors talent, and lots of it.
That’s evident on this year’s Lagniappe Class 1A-5A All-Area softball team. Five members of the Orange Beach team are first-team All-Area selections, while three — Player of the Year Ava Hodo, Pitcher of the Year K.G. Favors and Coach of the Year Shane Alexander — dominate the major awards. Faith Academy’s Mylee Stagner, the Hitter of the Year, is the only non-Mako to claim a major award on this year’s team.
Hodo was named the designated hitter on the team, with Favors claiming one of the three pitching spots. Other Makos on the first team include infielders Daigle Wilson and Justine Henderson and utility player Teagan Revette.
Satsuma’s Belle Sheffield and St. Paul’s Madeline Howard are the other pitchers on the first team, with Faith Academy’s Mylee Stagner named the team’s catcher. Faith Academy’s Lillie Stagner and Satsuma’s Anna Jo Bonds fill out the remaining infield positions, with Mobile Christian’s Hailey Padgett and Caroline McLendon of St. Paul’s taking the remaining outfield spots. Mobile Christian’s Molly Pitts earned a utility spot on the team.
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, Player of the Year: Hodo burst onto the local softball scene as a seventh-grader, hitting a game-winning, state championship-winning home run in the Class 2A state tournament three years ago. Now a freshman, Hodo played a key role in the Makos’ latest state title. She batted .453 with a .564 on-base percentage and produced 68 hits, 37 runs, 75 runs batted in, 14 doubles, five triples and 21 home runs. She has 39 career home runs. A catcher, she was selected as the Class 4A first-team designated hitter on the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State team.
K.G. Favors, Orange Beach, Pitcher of the Year: Favors joined the Makos’ roster last season and quickly asserted herself as a leader in the circle. This season, the sophomore posted a 22-7 record with 10 shutouts and three no-hitters. She was the Most Valuable Player of the Class 4A state tournament, pitching a shutout in the title game. Favors threw 151.1 innings, striking out 206 batters. She was a first-team ASWA All-State pick in Class 4A.
Mylee Stagner, Faith Academy, Hitter of the Year: Stagner turned in a stellar season for the Rams. The eighth-grader played in 33 games, posting a .480 batting average. The catcher and second baseman, a first-team Class 5A All-State selection at catcher, produced 29 runs scored, 47 hits, 40 RBI, 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rams.
Shane Alexander, Orange Beach, Coach of the Year: This marks the second consecutive year Alexander has won the award on the Lagniappe All-Area team. It’s also the third consecutive year he has led the Makos to a state championship, every year the team has been eligible to win an AHSAA state crown. Orange Beach posted a record of 46-10-1 this season, playing a schedule that included several teams from higher classifications. MaxPreps ranked the Makos as the No. 4 team, regardless of classification, in the state.
