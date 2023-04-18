The story of the Bayshore Christian School baseball team is one of great success. The Eagles won the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 1A state championship the past two seasons, the young school’s first two seasons of eligibility. This season, the program was moved up to Class 2A, but the success has continued. The Eagles ended the regular season as the top-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 2A poll heading into the playoffs, which begin this weekend.
Bayshore, 19-4, will host Ranburne in a best-of-three, first-round series. The teams will play a doubleheader Friday at 1 and 3 p.m., and a third game if needed on Saturday at noon.
John Malone has played a key role in Bayshore’s success since his arrival at the school. He was named the ASWA Class 1A Player of the Year the past two seasons, leading the Eagles on the mound, in the field and at the plate.
This season, he has taken on a little different role. A lower back injury has sidelined him for much of the season. The go-to guy on the mound the past two years for Bayshore, Malone has pitched just 4.1 innings so far this season. For more than two weeks he was not allowed to swing a bat or throw the baseball at all as head coach Jeff Hauge and his staff moved to limit his activity in hopes the back issue would heal.
He’s not 100 percent and he’s still not pitching, but the past two weeks he has taken over in center field, where former centerfielder Jace Jones was lost for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL. Jones was batting .380 when he suffered the injury.
But armed with experience and confidence, Bayshore — Malone and his teammates — head into this week’s playoff series with the aim of claiming another AHSAA Blue Map trophy symbolic of a state championship.
“I think the team has responded real well,” Hauge said of the season. “We’ve been playing ball at a high level. I created a schedule that put our guys in a gauntlet every single week and they’ve really raised their game and played some really good baseball this year. I think whenever you get in the tough situations, clutch situations in a baseball game, you can lean on your past experiences to know that you don’t get shaken, you don’t get rattled, in those situations and stay focused and play the next pitch.”
Malone, who has signed a scholarship offer to play at Samford next season, hasn’t been shaken either, despite the injury and limited playing time. He said he is looking forward to the start of the playoffs as much as any other season at the school.
“It hasn’t been the greatest [situation], but the team I’m on and the coaches I have, it’s been good in a way because they are very supportive and very understanding,” Malone said. “They haven’t tried to push me through something that they know I can’t do. They’ve been with me every step of the way in trying to get back healthy. It stinks, but I’m grateful for how my coaches and teammates have treated me in nourishing myself back to health. It hasn’t been too bad.
“I’ve been playing again for about two weeks. I haven’t been the greatest — I believe I’m dealing with a Grade 1 or 2 strain in my back — so the doctors have said, ‘You can play through it if you are able to play through it; you’re not going to mess anything up too bad.’ I have been playing. I’m not playing at 100 percent, but I’ve been giving it everything I have. I’m hoping we can get past this first series and I can come back at full health just playing two or three games a week.”
While Malone hasn’t been as big a contributor this season as in the past, other players have stepped forward in his absence. Hauge said that has been a positive aspect of Malone’s lack of availability.
“We’ve had some other guys who have been able to step up and give us some quality innings this year,” Hauge said. “Streed Crooms has just been a bulldog for us on the mound. Mikael Bryant has been solid all year long and then the addition of Cole Dean — Cole has just been a wonderful pitcher for us this year.
“… John just started swinging a bat the last two weeks or so. To be able to do what we’ve been able to do without John has been remarkable. He’s pitched four-and-a-third innings for us this year. … It’s been tough on him. I feel for him. This was supposed to be his senior year where he could really get after it, but it just hasn’t worked out that way. Now you look at, what are the lessons you’re learning going through a challenging time?
“John is one of the toughest competitors I have ever been around. He’s very passionate about baseball, passionate about his teammates and being successful. In the past he’s been that bulldog we can give the ball to and say, ‘Go get us a win,” and he’s been able to do that.”
Malone said the key to Bayshore’s success is the togetherness of everyone in the program.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “I’m going to play baseball somewhere else, but this team, I don’t think I’ll ever forget the things we’ve done and the brotherhood we have. I just love these guys. I’ve played on I don’t know how many different teams, but this team, it’s just so much fun and I love these guys. I’m excited for one last ride with all these guys.”
The playoffs obviously create a different type of atmosphere and pressure, but Malone said the Eagles are familiar with all of that, which will be a plus for them in their quest for another championship.
“We played a bunch of really good teams in the regular season, but this is a different feeling,” Malone said. “With our team, we give it 100 percent in the first game of the season, last game of the season, middle of the season. Whatever it is I think we’re always giving 100 percent. It’s a different feeling and different environment, but that’s why I love this team so much because we’re going to keep being us and keep playing hard.”
Hauge said he’s happy to be back in the playoffs and for his team to have another chance to play for a state title. But he admitted this time of year can be tough as well as exciting.
“It’s both,” he said. “I told the guys after our game the other day against St. Paul’s that this is my favorite time of year, but it is also the toughest time of the year just because of the stress. It seems like sleep becomes tougher on the coaching staff. There’s so much more preparation that goes into the playoffs in a sense because you have to start thinking about travel and all these other things you don’t normally have to deal with during the regular season. We try our best to treat each game and each practice the same. We want to have a good rhythm going into the playoffs.”
Certainly, Bayshore has found a good rhythm as he begins the playoffs. The Eagles ended the regular season by winning 11 straight games and 14 of their past 15 outings.
“Hopefully we can keep it going,” Hauge said.
