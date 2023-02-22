(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series looking at fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Images courtesy the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)
It has been an incredible year for anglers in the state’s coastal waters. Alabama Gulf Seafood, a group established to increase business for the state’s seafood industry, has announced that multiple state records for select saltwater fish were broken between October 2021 and October 2022.
Eleven fish have been entered into the state record books in that time frame, with two of these claiming the top title for only a few months. Both the Sheepshead — a common catch among anglers in Alabama waters — and the elusive Permit fish have had records broken twice for the biggest fish of its kind caught to date.
This total does not include the Alfonsino fish that was mentioned in last week’s column. Although it was reeled in on July 23, 2022, its identity was not confirmed until last month.
“Technology and safety have helped people go farther offshore,” Scott Bannon, the director of the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, told Lagniappe. “People are learning to fish differently. Deep-water fishing is much more popular and accessible to more people.”
BIG CATCHES
For Sheepshead, a fish weighing 14 pounds, 4 ounces caught by Wesley Olsen of Baldwin County held the state record for only a matter of months before Kendale Jeans of Ferdinand, Ind., recorded one weighing 16 pounds, 6.6 ounces.
Similarly, Annalise Wilson of Baldwin County held the state record for Permit, reeling in a fish weighing 6 pounds, 0.54 ounces, for only 10 months until Patrick Willis of Mobile County recorded a Permit weighing 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces.
“Permit was broken a third time during the past year,” Bannon said. “Since mid-October, the current state record of 8 pounds, 8.8 ounces is held by Griffin Hass of Indiana.
“Permit is similar to Pompano. It is shaped like an Angelfish. It is a very popular inshore species.”
Other record-setting fish include:
• Blackjack, 13 pounds, 1.6 ounces — caught by William Atkins of Mobile County;
• Blackline Tilefish, 1 pound, 6.4 ounces — caught by Gavin Dunnam of Mobile County;
• Horse-Eye Jack, 30 pounds, 4 ounces — caught by Bennie Goldman Jr. of Mobile County;
• Jolthead Porgy, 9 pounds, 2.88 ounces — caught by Chase Mitchell of Tuscaloosa County;
• Lizardfish, 1 pound, 11.2 ounces — caught by Nelson Wingo of Baldwin County;
• Red Cornetfish, 2 pounds, 5.4 ounces — caught by Wayne Akin of Walker County;
• Silvery John Dory, 5 pounds, 0.28 ounces — caught by Mark Russo of Baldwin County.
WHY SO MANY RECORDS?
Bannon credits the concentrated effort by state and local agencies to create a bountiful environment for fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
“We work hard on our artificial reefs that are near the gas and oil platforms,” Bannon said. “Our reef design is for baby fish to old timers. As they get older, they move to a different structure.
“We will continue research in our artificial reef system. We are always looking to see what can do to increase the habitat. We look to build habitats where fish want to breed and grow. This makes for a resilient fishery.”
Bannon said this project requires a cooperative alliance.
“We partner with other municipalities and counties,” Bannon said. “Take our shoreline restoration projects. We look at stable shorelines, oyster habitats and seagrass. This is generally inshore Mobile Bay and the Perdido system and the Mississippi Sound.”
LOCAL MISSION
Bannon has one office on Dauphin Island and another in Gulf Shores. He goes back and forth because of MRD’s mission.
“We deal with marine resources from Interstate 10 south,” he said. “We look to ensure good water quality and a good ecosystem.
“We need to promote the resources we have, everything from plankton-sized items to full-size fish. The system has to be in balance.”
His team has 70 employees. This covers scientists, administrative staff and enforcement personnel.
“We have biologists who do research for different species,” he said. “One specializes in oysters, and he also does crab evaluations. Others focus on Speckled Trout and Red Drum. Others do surveys at boat ramps to gather data on how many types of fish are being caught.”
In Gulf Shores, they have operated the Claude Peteet Mariculture Center since 1973.
“This is a fish hatchery for the saltwater portion of Alabama,” Bannon said. “We currently raise Southern Flounder, Spotted Sea Trout and Florida Pompano. We use those to do stock enhancement. We raise and release in different areas of our saltwater jurisdiction.”
His team also partners with the public.
“They are more than willing to help with the science,” he said. “They will collect some species. They have written permission to turn them in live. They provide breeding animals for those three species, to aid genetic diversity.”
The other key division is enforcement. Bannon, who will have been with Marine Resources for 26 years in April following a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, started as a conservation enforcement officer.
“We have 19 officers in Mobile and Baldwin,” he said. “A conservation enforcement officer is similar to game wardens with deer. We enforce state and federal rules with fishing. They have jurisdiction up to 200 miles offshore, but usually 20 to 50 miles offshore.”
Bannon said MRD could never rest with this work.
“The number of people with licenses increases each year,” he said. “We need to keep all fisheries stable. We will continue to encourage growth and expansion of our fishing opportunities.”
