(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series looking at fishing along the Alabama Gulf Coast. Images courtesy the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

It has been an incredible year for anglers in the state’s coastal waters. Alabama Gulf Seafood, a group established to increase business for the state’s seafood industry, has announced that multiple state records for select saltwater fish were broken between October 2021 and October 2022.

Patrick A. Willis_Permit .jpg

Patrick A. Willis with his Permit fish.
William J. Atkins_ Black Jack

William J. Atkins with his Black Jack
Gavin L. Dunnam_Blackline Tielfish.JPG

Gavin L. Dunnam with his Blackline Tielfish
Bennie Goldman Jr.__Horse-eye Jack.JPG

Bennie Goldman Jr. with his Horse-eye Jack
John N. Wingo_Inshore Lizardfish.JPG

John Nelson Wingo with his Inshore Lizardfish
Mark Russo_Silvery John Dory.JPG

Mark Russo with his Silvery John Dory

