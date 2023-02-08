The 19th annual “Many More Miles” campaign is currently in process. Local runners, exercise enthusiasts and school-age children may donate their old running shoes to the program.
According to organizers, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
Baldwin Bone & Joint will again serve as the host for this project. For the second consecutive year, the local orthopedic practice will partner with Baldwin County Public Schools and City Hope Church.
“Many More Miles is a key community outreach program that makes such a difference in the lives of both children and adults in need,” Will Wiggins, practice administrator for Baldwin Bone & Joint, told Lagniappe.
“Our physicians and staff remain committed to this program and are excited as we partner with City Hope Church and Baldwin County Public Schools to launch the 19th annual Many More Miles campaign, giving new life to old shoes.”
Response to the campaign has grown from 200 pairs donated in 2004 to a record-breaking 2,728 pairs contributed most recently. Shoe donations are being accepted now, with final shoe drop-offs received at the 2023 Azalea Trail Run on Saturday, March 25, in Mobile.
Baldwin County students will once again be rewarded for collecting the most shoes with money to purchase new P.E. equipment for their schools. Baldwin Bone & Joint will award cash prizes to physical education programs to the top three Baldwin County Public Schools that donate the most shoes.
In addition, the class that brings in the most shoes overall will receive a Chick-fil-A party and the teacher will be awarded a cash prize provided by City Hope Church.
Organizations that will benefit from the collected shoes this year include Baldwin County Board of Education school closets, Fostering Together Gulf Coast in Mobile, local Department of Human Resources donations, McKemie Place in Mobile, The Shoulder in Spanish Fort, Waterfront Rescue Mission in Foley, and Teen Challenge in Bay Minette.
Those interested in participating are encouraged to clean up those gently used athletic shoes and tie them together in pairs before dropping them off at any of the following locations:
• Baldwin Bone & Joint (1505 Daphne Avenue, Daphne),
• Office of Dr. Glenn Glass (1303 Main Street in Daphne),
• University of South Alabama Student Recreation Center (51 Jaguar Boulevard in Mobile),
• McCoy Outdoor Company (3498 Spring Hill Avenue in Mobile),
• Final drop-off opportunity: 2023 Azalea Trail Run.
In partnership with the ongoing community shoe drive, City Hope Church will host a “Deliver Hope” event on Sunday, March 12. Congregants are encouraged to donate their gently worn shoes to any of the church’s campuses across the Gulf Coast. To learn more, visit cityhope.cc.
For more information on the Many More Miles campaign, call 251-656-3843 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com.
START YOUR ENGINES
While the NFL season concludes with the Super Bowl, auto racing fans point to the Daytona 500 as the most prestigious race in NASCAR as well as its season-opening event.
The Florida facility hosts multiple divisions. One local racer is ready to get behind the wheel on Friday, Feb. 17.
Fairhope native Grant Enfinger competes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This is the only series in NASCAR to race production pickup truck-based stock cars.
“Things are busy, but going good for my second year back with GMS Racing,” Enfinger told Lagniappe. “I am thankful that our core group on the No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy is staying the same.”
In 2022, the University of South Alabama graduate started 23 races. He won the TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It was his first victory since 2020 and seventh of his career.
Overall, he had seven top-five finishes and a dozen top-10 results. Unfortunately, he missed the series playoff as he was seventh in the drivers’ point standings.
“We have made some changes with how we are doing some things on the performance side of things, and I’m excited to get to Daytona and then Las Vegas to see our progress,” Enfinger said.
“On the family side of things, our son, Carson, is a year and a half old. Both sets of grandparents are in Fairhope. So, we’ve been making the trip back home as often as my schedule allows.”
You can learn more about his season at grantenfinger.com.
• A local racer who will not see action in Florida is Thomas “Moose” Praytor. He drives in the ARCA Menards Series.
According to a post at fatboysports.com, Praytor lost the use of his left arm and left leg during the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway in December. Prior to the race, he had been suffering through several days of flu-like symptoms.
Driving with his right hand only, Praytor continued to compete until a red flag allowed for a driver change with 10 laps to go. The medical team removed Praytor and began treatment in the infield care center. A heavy dose of intravenous fluids and oxygen was enough to send him back home.
Back in Mobile, doctors began a regimen of testing that produced a diagnosis of rhabdomyolysis. Commonly called rhabdo, less than 26,000 cases have been reported in the United States.
“I really appreciate my doctors in Talladega and Mobile working hard on getting this deal figured out,” Praytor wrote on the website. “I’ve raced with concussions, broken bones, flu, kidney stones, you name it, but nothing like this. I’m glad we know what it is and what we have to do to get me back 100 percent.”
Rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances then damage the heart and kidneys, wreaking havoc with the body’s ability to use its muscles and organs.
“He’s doing good,” Tommy Praytor, his father and local racing promoter, told Lagniappe. “Not gonna make Daytona. Maybe Talladega.”
The ARCA race in Daytona is set for Feb. 18. The series returns to Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.