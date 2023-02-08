The 19th annual “Many More Miles” campaign is currently in process. Local runners, exercise enthusiasts and school-age children may donate their old running shoes to the program.

According to organizers, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.

BBJ Drs with shoes - MANY MORE MILES.jpg

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Writer

J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.