Mobile native Carlton Martial had a busy and record-setting day last Saturday in Troy’s 10-9 victory over Army at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Troy campus. The former McGill-Toolen standout who started at Troy as a walk-on walked off the field a national record holder.

With his 22 tackles in Saturday’s game, Martial became the all-time leader in career tackles for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players.

