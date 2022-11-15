Mobile native Carlton Martial had a busy and record-setting day last Saturday in Troy’s 10-9 victory over Army at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Troy campus. The former McGill-Toolen standout who started at Troy as a walk-on walked off the field a national record holder.
With his 22 tackles in Saturday’s game, Martial became the all-time leader in career tackles for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players.
He entered the game needing 20 stops to break the mark and at halftime, he already had 17. He broke the record in the third quarter. He now has 548 career tackles, which breaks the old mark of 545 by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle. Interestingly, Martial is still 16 tackles shy of the school’s all-time record, which is held by Garrick Pimienta (1985-88). It should be noted Troy previously competed in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), as well as NCAA Division II and in the NAIA.
“It’s crazy to think about, but it really hasn’t really soaked in yet,” Martial said after the game. “I’m at a loss for words. I’m proud of my team. I didn’t come back [for a sixth season] to break the record. I came back for my teammates. Honestly, it’s really a team effort. We were 11 guys on the same page.”
For his work, Martial was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week, the fourth time this season.
Jags still in West hunt
Last week’s home victory over Texas State kept South Alabama in the chase for the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division crown, but the Jaguars are going to need some help. They are 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league games. Troy is also 8-2 and 5-1 but with its victory over South Alabama on Oct. 20, the Trojans hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Jags win their final two league games — at Southern Miss this Saturday and at home against Old Dominion on Nov. 26 — and Troy loses one of its two remaining Sun Belt games — at home against Louisiana-Monroe this week then at Arkansas State — South Alabama would win the West. If Troy wins out, it is the division champ and will play Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt title.
The Jags and Troy are the only West Division teams with winning league records. Southern Miss and Monroe are both 3-3, while Louisiana is 3-4, and Arkansas State and Texas State are 1-5. In the East, Coastal Carolina is 6-1, with James Madison 4-2, Marshall and Georgia State 3-3, and App State, Georgia Southern and Old Dominion all 2-4.
As for overall wins, South Alabama, Troy, Coastal Carolina and Marshall are all bowl eligible (at least six wins). James Madison, transitioning from FCS status, is not eligible to play in a bowl game or win the Sun Belt championship this season or next year. Southern Miss, Louisiana, Georgia Southern and App State all need one win over the next two games to become bowl eligible.
Emotional win for Auburn
Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday was an emotional one for the Tigers and their interim head coach, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. In his first home game since taking over for fired former head coach Bryan Harsin, Williams was energetic, enthusiastic and emotional throughout the game. The combination worked as Auburn sacked the struggling Aggies, dropping them to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the SEC standings. It lifted Auburn out of last place in the West Division.
The win keeps Auburn’s hopes for becoming bowl eligible alive, while A&M won’t have the six wins needed at season’s end to be bowl eligible. The Tigers face Western Kentucky at home this Saturday, then travel to Tuscaloosa for an Iron Bowl matchup against Alabama. A&M plays UMass at home this week and entertains LSU the following week.
The Aggies, a preseason Top 10 selection, have now lost six straight games. LSU, at the top of the West Division, has won four straight, and East Division leader Georgia has won 10 straight (10-0, No. 1 in the country). Every other SEC team is on a one-game or two-game streak of wins or losses — eight on a one-game ride, three on a two-game streak.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
