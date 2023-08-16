The story of the turnaround of Mary G. Montgomery’s football fortunes last season — the Vikings made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years under first-year head coach Zach Golson — was one of the biggest stories of the year in high school football. One of the reasons for the Vikings’ success was the play of quarterback Jared Hollins.
As such, the expectations, along with the attention from others, have increased for MGM and Hollins as they enter the upcoming season. Hollins, a South Alabama commit, and Golson both say they welcome the higher expectations and are looking forward to chasing a second straight playoff appearance.
Yet both note improved play is a requirement for reaching that particular goal.
“I think confidence comes with reps and experience and we have multiple guys who played last year,” Hollins said. “A lot of guys have returned on defense and a lot of guys have returned on offense, and I think the confidence is at an all-time high for us. I expect us to continue to build on that as we go through our season because of all the reps and playing time we’re going to continue to get and as we continue to develop.
“The work that we’ve put in all summer and really, since last season — we lost in the first round of the playoffs last year and we had a bad taste in our mouths, and we went back to work the following week. We’ve been working ever since.”
Golson said Hollins, a 6-foot-5, 187-pound senior, should be even better this season. Last year he connected on 68 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,246 yards and 25 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. He also carried the ball 50 times for 267 yards and five more scores.
“It’s the things he does off the field that nobody sees,” Golson said of Hollins’ best traits. “We were at a kids camp the other day with about 90 kids and the thing that stuck out to me was seeing him filling water coolers and taking out trash. He spent most of the night babysitting my 5-year-old and just again, the way people are around him, he makes people better.
“And on the field, I think the guys would say that too [makes people better]. He comes in and he does his job every day and helps motivate the people around him to be their best version of themselves.”
Hollins said he welcomes the leadership role that comes with being the team’s starting quarterback and that responsibility serves as a strong incentive to work harder each day in preparation for the season.
“I think the overall experience has been a huge factor in what I’ve done,” he said. “Last year was a good year, an OK year, but I think the experience factor is really going to help me this year being comfortable in the offense and being comfortable with the guys I’m throwing to, especially with all the reps we took this summer.
“My goals are, on the field, to be a better leader, a better teammate for the guys and just being able to build off what we did last year and improve overall as a unit.”
The Vikings started the year 0-4 last season, including a pair of overtime losses. They kept moving forward and the focus paid off. Hollins said that focus will be key again this season.
Soon, Hollins will be focused on the next step in his football career at South Alabama.
“Being a hometown guy, that’s the hometown school and they showed me a vision of being like the hometown hero and people getting behind me and rallying behind me,” Hollins said. “I think when I announced it I didn’t get anything less than what they expected. I’m excited about it.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.