The story of the turnaround of Mary G. Montgomery’s football fortunes last season — the Vikings made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years under first-year head coach Zach Golson — was one of the biggest stories of the year in high school football. One of the reasons for the Vikings’ success was the play of quarterback Jared Hollins.

As such, the expectations, along with the attention from others, have increased for MGM and Hollins as they enter the upcoming season. Hollins, a South Alabama commit, and Golson both say they welcome the higher expectations and are looking forward to chasing a second straight playoff appearance.

