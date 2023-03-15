McGill-Toolen took the boys’ crown and Biloxi won the girls’ championship in the annual Jim Tate Relays at St. Paul’s’ E.E. Delaney Stadium last Saturday. Eighteen schools competed in the track and field event in both boys’ and girls’ categories.
Fairhope finished second in the boys’ competition, followed in order by St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright, Saraland, Biloxi, Murphy, Foley, Baker, Mary G. Montgomery, Spanish Fort, Pascagoula, St. Luke’s, Theodore, Daphne, Faith Academy, B.C. Rain and St. Michael.
In the girls’ competition, St. Paul’s finished second and was followed in order by Foley, Saraland and McGill (tied for fourth), Baker, UMS-Wright, Fairhope, MGM, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Murphy, Satsuma, St. Luke’s and Faith Academy (tied for 14th), Pascagoula, B.C. Rain and Theodore.
Saraland’s Ryan Williams finished first in three events (100-meters, 300-meters, high jump), as did McGill’s Anthony Eager (110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, triple jump). Emily Wolf of Foley placed first in three events (discus, shot put, javelin).
Others who fared well include Mac Connell of St. Paul’s (first in 1,000-meters, 1,600-meters), Emily Miles of St. Paul’s (first in 600-meters, 1,000-meters), Janie Ford of St. Paul’s (first in 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles) and Cheyanne Alston of Biloxi (first in triple jump, long jump).
Here is a look at the top finishers in each of the events:
Girls 800m: 1. McGill-Toolen, 2. St. Paul’s, 3. Baker.
Boys 800m: 1. Fairhope, 2. UMS, 3. Murphy.
Girls 100m hurdles: 1. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 2. Destiny Roper, Foley, 3. Amiah Matone, Saraland.
Boys 110m hurdles: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, 2. Heath Whigham, McGill-Toolen, 3. Marquis Trainer, MGM.
Girls 100m: 1. Destiny Roper, Foley, 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma, 3. Kennedy Johnson, St. Luke’s.
Boys 100m: 1. Ryan Williams, Saraland, 2. Perry Thompson, Foley, 3. Myron Dunklin, Saraland.
Girls 1,600m: 1. Anna Adams, McGill-Toolen, 2. Alexiana Hinote, Spanish Fort, 3. Claire Mostellar, McGill.
Boys 1,600m: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 2. Nick Hamby, Foley, 3. Will Stephens, Daphne.
Girls 4x100m relay: 1. Biloxi, 2. Baker, 3. Saraland.
Boys 4x100m relay: 1. Baker, 2. Murphy, 3. Spanish Fort.
Girls 600m: 1. Emily Miles, St. Paul’s, 2. Kate Miller, Spanish Fort, 3. Emerson Yelventon, Biloxi.
Boys 600m: 1. Evan Wrights, St. Paul’s, 2. Andrew Burchett, St. Luke’s, 3. Winston McGhee, Spanish Fort.
Girls 300m hurdles: 1. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 2. Breylyn Jones, Saraland, 3. Kendyl White, Biloxi.
Boys 300m hurdles: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, 2. Troy Suddeth, Biloxi, 3. Marquis Trainer, MGM.
Girls 1,000m: 1. Emily Miles, St. Paul’s, 2. Anna Adams, McGill, 3. Kate Miller, Spanish Fort.
Boys 1,000m: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s, 2. Nick Hardy, Foley, 3. Will Stephens, Daphne.
Girls 300m: 1. Brittnee Hosey, Baker, 2. Hope Collins, Foley, 3. Mikkyah Blackston, Saraland.
Boys 300m: 1. Ryan Williams, Saraland, 2. Jeremiah Turner, Murphy, 3. Onyedika Aliozor, Murphy.
Girls 4x100m relay throwers: 1. UMS, 2. Murphy, 3. B.C. Rain.
Boys 4x100m relay throwers: 1. McGill-Toolen, 2. Fairhope, 3. MGM.
Co-ed 4x400m relay: 1. St. Paul’s, 2. Saraland, 3. Biloxi.
Girls triple jump: 1. Cheyanne Alston, Biloxi, 2. Janie Ford, St. Paul’s, 3. Tamia Dantzler, Foley.
Boys triple jump: 1. Anthony Eager, McGill-Toolen, 2. Lawrence North, Pascagoula, 3. Leon Law, MGM.
Girls discus: 1. Emily Wolf, Foley, 2. Vivian Jones, Foley, 3. Alexandria Johnson, Daphne.
Boys discus: 1. Hunter Hall, Spanish Fort, 2. Alex Prieto, St. Luke’s, 3. A.J. Prim, Foley.
Girls shot put: 1. Emily Wolf, Foley, 2. Tate Campbell, UMS, 3. Alexandria Johnson, Daphne.
Boys shot put: 1. A.J. Prim, Foley, 2. Michael Davis, McGill, 2. Deshaun Williams, Fairhope.
Girls pole vault: 1. Julie Segroves, Biloxi, 2. Madeline McMurphy, UMS, 3. Hannah McConnell, UMS.
Boys pole vault: 1. Brooks Gibson, McGill-Toolen, 2. Joshua Holston, UMS, 3. Heath Whigham, McGill.
Girls high jump: 1. Olivia Moore, UMS, 2. Aryn Williams, Baker, 3. Jeslyn Kellom, Baker.
Boys high jump: 1. Ryan Williams, Saraland, 2. Shemar Welch, McGill-Toolen, 3. Arthur Chitty, UMS.
Girls javelin: 1. Emily Wolf, Foley, 2. Alex Pankey, Saraland, 3. Sadie Carrington, St. Paul’s.
Boys javelin: 1. Tim Talbott, McGill-Toolen, 2. Spencer Marston, St. Paul’s, 3. Jack Otts, UMS.
Girls long jump: 1. Cheyanne Alston, Biloxi, 2. Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma, 3. Kendall Brown, Baker.
Boys long jump: 1. Ben Klapp, Fairhope, 2. Edrick Williams, Daphne, 3. Marquis Trainer, MGM.
