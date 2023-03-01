Buckhorn used a strong fourth quarter to defeat McGill-Toolen 65-57 Wednesday afternoon in an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Final Four Class 6A boys semifinal game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center’s Legacy Arena.
Buckhorn jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter but the Yellow Jackets stormed back, cutting their deficit to three points, 12-9, at the end of the quarter. At halftime, McGill had taken the lead at 30-27 and held a 46-44 lead heading into the final period. But Buckhorn’s offense caught fire, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-11 in the quarter for the victory.
Buckhorn, now 27-7 on the season, will play for the state title on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday’s Paul Bryant-Mountain Brook semifinal, which was played later.
McGill finishes its season with a 28-7 record.
Bennett Russ led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points. He also had three rebounds. Devin McCraine added 14 points, with Alex Shamburger scoring eight points, grabbing six rebounds and handing out three assists. Tristen Brower had seven points and four rebounds.
In other AHSAA Final Four games involving teams from the Lagniappe coverage area, the Foley girls will play a Class 7A semifinal game against Sparkman at noon on Thursday. On Friday, the St. Luke’s boys will play for the Class 2A state championship against Aliceville. Tipoff for that game is set for 10:45 a.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
